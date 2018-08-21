President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to multiple counts, including a campaign finance violation, on Tuesday, according to The New York Times. The guilty plea was part of a deal he made with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York; Cohen now won't have to face a trial on those charges.

But he also dropped a bombshell in the courtroom. According to reporters at the federal courthouse in Manhattan, Cohen told the judge that a federal candidate for office directed him to break election laws governing campaign contributions. While Cohen didn't name that candidate, The Wall Street Journal reported that he admitted in his guilty plea to breaking the law by paying $130,000 to an adult film star who said she had an affair with Trump.

Cohen had been under federal investigation since April. The case against him was referred to prosecutors in New York by special counsel Robert Mueller, who heads the federal investigation into whether the Trump campaign and Russia coordinated to interfere with the 2016 election.

In June, Cohen switched up his legal team; he's now represented by Lanny Davis and Guy Petrillo. Some speculated at that time that Cohen was switching his legal representation to cooperate with investigators, although a source told ABC News it was due to a fee dispute instead. According to the Journal, Cohen's plea deal does not require him to cooperate with the government in other cases.

The FBI raided an office, a home, and a hotel room all belonging to Cohen in early April. Investigators seized a slew of documents from Cohen, including emails, tax documents, and business records, as well as Cohen's computer and phone, The New York Times and Washington Post reported.

At the time, The Washington Post reported Cohen was "under federal investigation for possible bank fraud, wire fraud and campaign finance violations." The case against him reportedly included an investigation into a $130,000 hush money payment Cohen said he made ahead of the 2016 election to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who alleged she had an affair with Trump in 2006. Cohen has said the payment was unrelated to the election, and Trump has denied that the affair took place.

A seemingly frustrated Trump characterized the FBI raid on Cohen's office as a break in, calling it "a "disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country in a true sense." The president also said the raid was "an attack on all we stand for."

But the FBI raid may not have been the first time Cohen landed on investigators' radar. According to NBC News, federal investigators were monitoring Cohen's phone for some time prior to the FBI raid. It's unclear when exactly Cohen came under scrutiny.

