Less than a week after testifying about his relationship with President Trump in front of Congress, Michael Cohen is now suing the Trump Organization over unpaid legal fees, Axios reported Thursday. Cohen says that the organization owes him $1.9 in "attorneys’ fees and costs incurred" that he incurred during his work for the company.

Cohen says in the lawsuit that he entered into an agreement with the Trump Organization in 2017 under which the company agreed to pay legal fees that Cohen incurred as he himself was under investigation. Cohen ultimately pleaded guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations, and will soon begin a three-year prison sentence. According to Cohen, however, the Trump Organization stopped paying his legal fees once it got wind that he would be cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump administration.

“The Trump Organization agreed to indemnify Mr Cohen and to pay attorneys’ fees and costs incurred by Mr Cohen in connection with various matters arising from Mr. Cohen’s work with and on behalf of the Organization,” Cohen's lawsuit says. “These matters included multiple congressional hearings, Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation, and others.”

