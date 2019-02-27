Michael Cohen Testimony Memes & Tweets Show The Hype Was So Real
Wednesday was a big day on Capitol Hill. Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former attorney, testified about his dealings for and relationship with the president before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. It was a tense hearing, and its significance was underscored by the memes and tweets about Cohen's testimony that added some levity to the situation.
The testimony included many eyebrow-raising claims from Cohen. Not one to stay silent, hours before the hearing began on Wednesday, Trump tweeted, "Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately). He had other clients also. He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying and fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time. Using Crooked’s lawyer!"
In his opening statement, Cohen accused Trump of violating several laws before and after he became the president. Cohen's statement read, "I am providing a copy of a $35,000 check that President Trump personally signed from his personal bank account on August 1, 2017 — when he was President of the United States — pursuant to the cover-up, which was the basis of my guilty plea, to reimburse me — the word used by Mr. Trump’s TV lawyer — for the illegal hush money I paid on his behalf." Trump has steadfastly denied that he had ever broke the laws that Cohen claimed he did.
Amid all of the drama, some Twitter users couldn't help but share some memes for a good laugh.
1Waving Those Receipts
To one Twitter user, this GIF of a gymnast waving streamers around seemed a lot like Cohen spilling the details on his relationship with Trump.
2Michael Cohen? More Like Michael Scott
Remember The Office's Michael Scott as Prison Mike? This Twitter user couldn't help but see the apparent resemblance.
4Newfound Interest
You never really know when or how you'll get interested in politics. This Twitter user said, "[I] never thought I'd be watching a congressional hearing, but this sh*t spicy." There's a Michael Jackson GIF to add a little zest, too.
5I'm Shocked
This person and their boss apparently watched the testimony together ,and it looks like neither was truly stunned by the unfolding events.
6Godfather GIF For Good Measure
In the Venn diagram of Godfather fans and those watching Cohen's testimony, it's likely that some people, like this Twitter user, felt a sense of deja vu and recalled a particular scene involving a packed courtroom, cigars, and some dirty politics.
8This Marie Kondo Image
Sure, you might know Marie Kondo for her philosophy on decluttering and her immense popularity on Netflix but for this Twitter user, Kondo's line — "I'm so excited because I love mess" — neatly fit her thoughts on Cohen's testimony.
Of course, there were those who supported Cohen and those who opposed him. But what's clear is that this congressional hearing piqued a lot of people's attention.
In fact, the running theme of most of these tweets and memes appeared to be curiosity, especially depicted in photos and GIFs of people aggressively chomping down popcorn as the president's former lawyer spoke against him.