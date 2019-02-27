Wednesday was a big day on Capitol Hill. Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former attorney, testified about his dealings for and relationship with the president before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. It was a tense hearing, and its significance was underscored by the memes and tweets about Cohen's testimony that added some levity to the situation.

The testimony included many eyebrow-raising claims from Cohen. Not one to stay silent, hours before the hearing began on Wednesday, Trump tweeted, "Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately). He had other clients also. He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying and fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time. Using Crooked’s lawyer!"

In his opening statement, Cohen accused Trump of violating several laws before and after he became the president. Cohen's statement read, "I am providing a copy of a $35,000 check that President Trump personally signed from his personal bank account on August 1, 2017 — when he was President of the United States — pursuant to the cover-up, which was the basis of my guilty plea, to reimburse me — the word used by Mr. Trump’s TV lawyer — for the illegal hush money I paid on his behalf." Trump has steadfastly denied that he had ever broke the laws that Cohen claimed he did.

Amid all of the drama, some Twitter users couldn't help but share some memes for a good laugh.

1 Waving Those Receipts To one Twitter user, this GIF of a gymnast waving streamers around seemed a lot like Cohen spilling the details on his relationship with Trump.

2 Michael Cohen? More Like Michael Scott Remember The Office's Michael Scott as Prison Mike? This Twitter user couldn't help but see the apparent resemblance.

3 Get Some Seinfeld In Here Of course, a Seinfeld reference came up.

4 Newfound Interest You never really know when or how you'll get interested in politics. This Twitter user said, "[I] never thought I'd be watching a congressional hearing, but this sh*t spicy." There's a Michael Jackson GIF to add a little zest, too.

5 I'm Shocked This person and their boss apparently watched the testimony together ,and it looks like neither was truly stunned by the unfolding events.

6 Godfather GIF For Good Measure In the Venn diagram of Godfather fans and those watching Cohen's testimony, it's likely that some people, like this Twitter user, felt a sense of deja vu and recalled a particular scene involving a packed courtroom, cigars, and some dirty politics.

7 More Popcorn Who said a congressional hearing couldn't be a good excuse to munch on popcorn?

8 This Marie Kondo Image Sure, you might know Marie Kondo for her philosophy on decluttering and her immense popularity on Netflix but for this Twitter user, Kondo's line — "I'm so excited because I love mess" — neatly fit her thoughts on Cohen's testimony.

9 Not Into Popcorn? There's Another Option And it's chips.

10 Excitement, Perhaps Some people were stoked for the event, it seems.

11 Receipts On Receipts On Receipts Drake in a Cohen congressional meme? It was bound to happen.

12 More Office Mania It's incredible how often The Office shows up in political memes.

13 Mean Muggin' If you thought hip hop GIFs wouldn't surface in Cohen memes, you were sadly mistaken.

15 The Tea Is Hot And it seems to be everyone's business today.