Michael Cohen accused President Donald Trump of racism, cheating, and more in his testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Wednesday morning. A copy of his opening statement was released before the session even began, revealing the first of many shocking Michael Cohen quotes from his testimony.

Wednesday's public testimony followed a Tuesday closed-door session in which Cohen spoke to the Senate Intelligence Committee. Senators said afterward that they had aggressively interrogated the lawyer but shared few details about what he said, according to ABC. While leaving Capitol Hill, Cohen said he was eager to address the public the following day.

"I really appreciate the opportunity that was given to me to clear the record and to tell the truth," Cohen told reporters, per The Hill. "I look forward to tomorrow, to being able to use my voice to tell the American people my story."

Cohen is set to head to prison on May 6. A federal judge gave him a three-year sentence in December for crimes that included tax evasion, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress. If it's proven that Trump was involved in those crimes, the president could face legal repercussions of his own. Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment.

Here are the most notable parts of Cohen's testimony.

Cohen Alleged Trump Knew The WikiLeaks Dump Was Coming Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images "Mr. Trump responded by stating to the effect of 'wouldn’t that be great,'" Cohen said in his opening statement that was obtained before the hearing by The New York Times. One of the most significant parts of Cohen's testimony was his assertion that Trump knew in advance that WikiLeaks planned to publish leaked emails that could hurt Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. Whether or not Trump knew beforehand has reportedly been a major line of inquiry for Robert Mueller's investigation.

He Alleged Trump Insulted Countries Run By Black People Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images "He once asked me if I could name a country run by a black person that wasn't a 'shithole.' This was when Barack Obama was President of the United States," Cohen said in his opening statement. Cohen previously alluded to this in a November interview with Vanity Fair, but he was more explicit on Wednesday.

Cohen Flat Out Called Trump "A Racist" Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images "Mr. Trump is a racist," he said in his opening statement. In that same Vanity Fair conversation last year, Cohen recalled a number of quotes from Trump that the interviewer labeled as "racist," but the lawyer didn't use that word himself. Now he's more explicitly accused the president of racism. More to come...

He Alleged Trump Wanted Him To Lie To Congress Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images News/Getty Images "In conversations we had during the campaign, at the same time I was actively negotiating in Russia for him, he would look me in the eye and tell me there's no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing. In his way, he was telling me to lie." Last month, BuzzFeed published a bombshell report alleging that Trump had told Cohen to lie to Congress. Robert Mueller quickly refuted the report, and now it seems that the dispute may have been over the particulars of whether or not Trump explicitly told Cohen to be dishonest. In his testimony on Wednesday, the lawyer said that Trump made it clear he wanted him to lie, but didn't directly say so.