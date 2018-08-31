Michelle Branch Welcomed A Baby Boy & Made The Announcement With An Adorable Photo

Michelle Branch's family tree is growing. On Aug. 28, Branch and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney welcomed a son, the "Everywhere" singer announced on her Instagram account two days later, also sharing an adorable photo of the newborn.

"Patrick and I are over the moon in love with our son Rhys James Carney," she captioned the social media post, adding his stats: "Born August 28th, 2018 At 11:48pm 8 lbs 13oz 20 inches."

Baby Rhys is the couple's first child together, though Branch is already mom to a 13-year-old daughter named Owen with ex-husband Teddy Landau. She and the fellow musician amicably divorced in 2015 after after 11 years of marriage.

The beloved early early-2000s singer first shared news of her second pregnancy by posting an Instagram video of her ultrasound in February — just three months before she and Carney originally planned to marry. She wrote:

"Well, we were just about to send out Save The Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise ❤️ wedding is postponed and Baby Carney is happening this summer! Patrick and I couldn’t be more excited!"

Mere days before giving birth, Branch — who, on Aug. 25, shared with fans that her due date had passed — posted a baby bump selfie "family photo," writing that she was "hoping the full moon does it’s magic," and using the hashtag #huge. The personal post was par for the course for the singer, who frequently documented her pregnancy journey for fans on social media, sharing everything from baby bump progress reports to photos of the nursery.

Branch and Carney, who met in 2015 while collaborating on her album Hopeless Romantic, got engaged on her 34th birthday — and it seemed to be all she wanted. “Last night, right before I blew out my candles, Patrick asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for … 34 might be the best year yet,” she captioned the July post, showing off a photo of her engagement ring.

Now that their little one has arrived, Branch can return to going full-steam ahead on her wedding plans, which were already well underway last year. “I got home from tour and have gone down a Pinterest rabbit hole, like every other person planning a wedding,” she told Entertainment Tonight last September. “We just want to have a big party.”

Shockingly, said "big party" will not include a performance of any sort. “It was funny, because I was talking to our wedding planner, and she was asking if we wanted a live band at the wedding, and I was like, ‘No!’” Branch also told ET. “She was surprised. I was like, ‘The last thing we want at our wedding is live music.’”

Added Carney, “I mean, unless it could be, like, Led Zeppelin.”

Even though the pair's upcoming nuptials likely won't have any singers at the mic, can you imagine the lullabies their new son will get to hear? Either way, it seems safe to say that Branch is happy now.