When one half of a couple works on the other side of the world, it must be tough. But Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been making it work since their wedding day in 2015. And boy, did they look good on a rare night out together this week.

On Thursday, the celebrity duo had a date night at ITV's summer party. Held each year to celebrate the channel's top talent, it welcomed various actors and reality stars from the likes of Love Island, The Only Way is Essex, and more. However, it was definitely Keegan and Wright that effortlessly stole the show.

Former TOWIE cast member Wright jetted in straight from his adopted home of Los Angeles in order to attend. He looked dapper in a white shirt and jeans. Meanwhile, Keegan glammed up in a midnight blue midi dress. The strapless summer number featured lace fabric with a metallic silver print over the top, a sheer hemline, and a sweetheart neckline. The Our Girl actress carried the silver theme through to her accessories, opting for huge circular earrings and strappy silver sandals.

Unfortunately, Keegan's dress doesn't come cheap. The Jonathan Simkhai design might require a bit of saving up considering the fact that it retails for £890. However, you can copy her entire look without breaking the bank.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

In fact, you can pick up the 31-year-old's exact stiletto sandals straight from the high street. The classic style is only £52 from Office and will work for any summer, autumn, winter, and spring night out you choose to go on. Sadly, where to buy Keegan's earrings and black clutch bag remains a mystery.

But on a brighter note, high street brands have a variety of more affordable styles that look pretty similar to Keegan's stand-out dress. This Little Mistress midi dress — sold by Very — features a jewelled bodice and sheer layering.

And Missguided's fitted crochet style is a dead ringer for the Our Girl star's original design (minus the metallic parts, of course).

ASOS is currently winning, however, with three strappy blue dresses on sale at discounted prices. One features all-over sequins, another has unmissable metallic detailing, while the other is made of lace, like Keegan's, and comes in tall and petite sizes too.

Earlier in the day, Keegan impressed onlookers once again with her sartorial choices. And this time, her look was way more budget-friendly.

Attending the Just Eat showcase, the actress — who is currently starring as Corporal Georgie Lane in Our Girl — showed up in light wash jeans with a slight flare at the bottom, and a ruffled black top.

Maisie Marshall/Shutterstock

The design features a strappy look on one side and dramatic ruffles on the other, and comes from Keegan's own collection with Very. It's still available in all sizes for just £38 but will probably be sold out before long.

Frills feature heavily in the star's Very collection. New pieces include ruffled floral dresses and bodysuits, casual denim jackets, and enough heels to last you a lifetime.

The fun element of her daytime outfit kept going right down to her feet which appeared in a pair of black pointy-toed flats embroidered with a sequinned martini glass. The backless shoes are designed by world-famous blogger Chiara Ferragni and are currently on sale for just over £150.

Well, all I can say is: Keep the outfits coming. I may not be able to afford to drop almost £1,000 on a dress but finding cheaper alternatives is just as fun, right? And thanks to Keegan's Very collection, that's been made a whole lot easier.