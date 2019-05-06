Most new parents have a fair numbers of well wishers on social media these days — but not always do former first ladies chime in. Following the news that British royals Meghan and Harry gave birth to their first child, Michelle Obama welcomed the royal baby in a sweet Twitter post that also congratulated both mom and dad.

"Congratulations, Meghan and Harry!" Michelle wrote. "Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him." The 7lbs 3oz baby boy is now seventh in line to the throne, but there are few other details currently made public besides the time of birth, 5:26 a.m.

The Obamas and the larger British royal family have long seemed to be on good terms, and their relationship with Harry in particular has appeared to be quite close.

Barack was interviewed by Harry in a special for the BBC in 2017 that included what the former president was thinking on Donald Trump's inauguration day. Harry also attended the first Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago that year, and visited a nearby South Side school with Michelle, Today reported. According to photos released by Kensington Palace, the two spent some time with the school's students and seemed to be having a great time.

Both Obamas have attended and participated in the Invictus Games, a tournament for former soldiers who were wounded while serving. Michelle helped open the tournament in 2016, according to The Guardian, and Barack joined Harry to pose with athletes in 2017, according to Sky.

The Obamas didn't end up going to the royal wedding, but Barack did send his best wishes to the couple when they became engaged. "Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together," he tweeted.

The Obama's relationship with Meghan is less documented, though there were reports in Harper's Bazaar that Meghan attended a Becoming book tour stop that took the form of a conversation between Michelle and feminist writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. "Meghan and Michelle met after the discussion and chatted for a long time. They’re very close," someone knowledgeable of the exchange told Harper's Bazaar at the time.

Michelle has also offered Meghan some advice. Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she’d have a life like this, and the pressure you feel — from yourself and from others — can sometimes feel like a lot," she said in an interview for Good Housekeeping.

"So my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything," Michelle added. "I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends before I launched into any more ambitious work. I think it’s okay – it’s good, even – to do that."

Meghan didn't have daughters when she took on the role of being Duchess of Sussex to focus on. But now her newborn son will likely become a top priority, for the next 18 years at least.