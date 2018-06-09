The list of Ivanka Trump critics continues to grow as her father's presidency moves past its 500th day. Among one of Ivanka's more vocal critics is the host of Netflix's new show, The Break. In an interview with the Daily Beast, comedian Michelle Wolf slammed Ivanka as "useless," arguing her good looks had "fooled" people into not realizing what "a terrible job" she's doing as senior adviser to the president.

"Ivanka is part of the Trump administration. She's fair game," Wolf recently told Marlow Stern of the Daily Beast when asked her thoughts about the backlash fellow comedian Samantha Bee suffered after calling Ivanka a "feckless c*nt." "And she is useless," Wolf went on to say. "So I think it's very fair to point out that she's doing a terrible job."

Wold went on to say she felt Bee's criticism had been taken out of context and, as a result, overblown. "I would guess that most people don't even know what joke that was in," Wolf said in reference to how and why Bee had dropped the c-word. "They probably just saw the headline: 'Samantha Bee calls Ivanka Trump a feckless c*nt.' They don't know it was a bit about ICE, and they may not even know that Ivanka posted that picture or really so much about that."

Bee, the host of TBS's Full Frontal, had used the word when criticizing Ivanka for both her failure to speak out against the Trump administration's new policy to separate undocumented children from their families and for posting a photo of herself nuzzling her son amid outcry over the policy. Many, Bee included, criticized the photo as tone deaf.

"You know, Ivanka, that's a beautiful photo of you and your child," Bee said on her show in May. "But let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad's immigration practices, you feckless c**t!"

But Wolf told Stern she believed the White House likely had good reason for coming out strong against Bee's remark while also attempting to remove much of the context behind it from headlines and public debate. "I think there's a distraction method of 'Oh, if we talk about this part of something then people won't focus on the actual part of substance,'" she said, speculating that the White House likely hoped to distract media attention away from Ivanka's photo and lack of action in regards to her father's immigration policy.

Another theory Wolf brought up was that the White House was looking to retaliate after intense public outrage over Roseanne Barr comparing former Obama adviser and woman of color Valerie Jarrett to an ape led ABC to cancel the revival of Barr's sitcom Roseanne. "Or you could go with the theory of 'Oh, they just got Roseanne out, this other woman said something, so we should do a tit for tat here,'" Wolf said.

In speaking with the Daily Beast, Wolf — whose new weekly Netflix show fuses live monologues, sketch comedy, and in-studio guests together for a variety show heavily focused on topical events — doesn't shy away from criticizing President Donald Trump's eldest daughter. "She's one of those worst kind of girls," she said of Ivanka. "We're all fooled by her because Eric and Don Jr. aren't attractive, and then we pull that, 'Well, she’s just a little girl! She’s just a pretty little girl' [narrative]."

But Wolf cautions against assuming that "pretty girls" are good girls. "You shouldn’t underestimate women," she told the Daily Beast. "They'll look like a pretty little girl and they'll steal the children right out from under you."