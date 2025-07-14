Emily in Paris might as well be called Emily in Europe. The Netflix series will film in Venice for part of Season 5, as announced on July 14 by Veneto governor Luca Zaia, who revealed that Emily in Paris director Andrew Fleming was scouting locations for filming.

While Netflix has yet to confirm the new locale, Zaia expressed his gratitude for Emily in Paris coming to Venice in a statement to the Italian press. However, it’ll likely be a small getaway for Emily, considering that the show is scheduled to shoot in the city from Aug. 5-15.

“This is extraordinary news, confirming how our region is increasingly attractive for major global audiovisual productions,” he said in a statement, per Variety. “It’s a source of pride to see Venetian talent promoting their region and bringing the name of Venice and the Veneto to millions of homes around the world.”

Emily’s European Journey

As fans will recall, Season 4 ended with Emily (Lily Collins) settling into a new apartment in Rome to oversee the launch of Agence Grateau’s Italian office. She’s also spending time with her new love interest Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), the heir of a luxury cashmere company that she pursued as a client.

Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

This move was divisive among fans, especially French President Emmanuel Macron, who vowed to keep the show set in Paris. “We will fight hard, and we will ask them to remain in Paris,” he told Variety in October. “Emily in Paris in Rome doesn‘t make sense.” This started a light-hearted feud with Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri, who told Macron to “relax” on X.

Before production began, Netflix confirmed that Season 5 would indeed begin in Rome and kicked off filming in May to capture more of Emily’s Italian adventure. However, production made its way back to Paris in June. Now that Venice has been added to the mix, who knows where the show will take Emily next?