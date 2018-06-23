Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee has never been what you might call a fan of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, so it's not altogether surprising that he's taken aim at her re-election campaign. Huckabee's most recent tweet about Pelosi, however, has led many on social media to cry foul and accuse the former governor of racism, fear-mongering, and dehumanization.

"Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the House," Huckabee tweeted Saturday alongside a photo of five tattooed Hispanic men making what appears to be gang signs with their hands. According to The Hill, the photo Huckabee tweeted is one that "has typically been used online to depict gang members."

The tweet appears to be a thinly-veiled attempt to paint Pelosi as a friend or a fan of MS-13 gang members in light of the divisive immigration debate currently unfolding in Washington. The implication apparently being that a vote for Pelosi would be a vote for violent gang members.

But many on Twitter found Huckabee's tweet to be in poor taste, and accused the former Arkansas governor of being racist. "Mike Huckabee might be horrible at jokes, but you have to admit, he's PHENOMENAL at racism," Sleeping Giants, an organization that aims to "make bigotry and sexism less profitable" tweeted in response to Huckabee's tweet.

Others likened Huckabee's attempt to scare voters away from Pelosi with images of people of color to the ways Jews were represented in Nazi media messages. "I know we're cautioned to go easy on the Nazi parallels, but this is too clear an example," New Yorker writer Adam Davidson tweeted. "This is no different from a Nazi-era cartoon of criminal Jews. Huckabee should be ostracized and ashamed."

More to come...