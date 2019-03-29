It might be hard for 2000s kids to remember that Hannah Montana and Lady Gaga overlapped, time-wise. But Miley Cyrus is here to remind fans that Mother Monster herself was evidently a Hannah fan at the start of her career. Miley Cyrus' birthday message for Lady Gaga calls to mind a hilarious interview Gaga gave during her days promoting her first album, The Fame.

The clip comes from Gaga's first-ever interview with E! News, and evidently, the Oscar winner couldn't resist showing off one of her prized possessions: a Hannah Montana lip gloss.

"This is my Hannah Montana lip gloss," Gaga says in the clip, holding the tube out in front of the camera. "I'm just really, I gotta tell you, I was in CVS in South Beach. Hannah Montana has a whole section, in CVS, of stuff. And I don't care what anyone else says about this girl, that is amazing. I mean, she has her face on a lip gloss."

Cyrus shared the video across several Instagram Story slides, writing, "Happy bday Queen @ladygaga" and adding the crown emoji. It's pretty sweet of the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer to wish her fellow artist a happy birthday, but the throwback really makes the post.

E! News actually shared a clip from the throwback interview on Instagram a year ago, too, in honor of Gaga's birthday. She doesn't seem to have responded to Cyrus' story yet, so hopefully the A Star Is Born star doesn't mind the decade-old interview being brought back into the conversation again this year. The footage is so sweet, though, that I'd like to imagine Gaga finds the old clip as funny as Cyrus seemed to.

Cyrus has been sharing plenty of Hannah Montana throwbacks lately, to fans' delight. For example, Sunday marked the 13th anniversary of the Disney Channel sitcom's premiere, and Cyrus shared some funny stills from the show to mark the occasion. The singer posted photos of her character, captioning them with words about Cyrus' post-Hannah music career.

One choice photo showed Hannah peering over some sunglasses, which Cyrus captioned, "Hannah watching the 2013 VMAs." (That was the year Cyrus twerked on stage during her performance with Robin Thicke, just in case you forgot.) She also added some captions about her passion for equal rights, with one post about women's strength and another about Hannah being "ready to fight for gay rights."

Miley Cyrus/Instagram Story

Lately, Cyrus seems to really be feeling the Hannah Montana love and nostalgia on social media. There's a reason so many fans loved the Disney Channel show, along with the soundtrack sung by Cyrus. And it looks like Lady Gaga herself was one of those fans, back in the day. If there's ever a Hannah Montana revival, Gaga might be the perfect person to guest star on the new series, considering her past love of costumes. And if not, well, both Cyrus and Lady Gaga have this perfect E! News interview to look back on and laugh about.