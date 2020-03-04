Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Got Matching Tattoos Again

The news may not surprise you, but Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson got matching tattoos again. The ink-loving pair have opted to get tattoos together in the past, but this time, not only did they visit the studio together, they left with the same new bit of body art.

According to Teen Vogue, Cyrus and Simpson headed to the studio of artist Nico Bassill where they got tattoos inspired by Simpson's new book Prince Neptune. Both singers opted for small versions of a triton. Simpson's is solid black and located just above his elbow. As for Cyrus, her triton is an outline of the weapon that hasn't been filled in with black ink and sits at her wrist.

While the triton was Simpson's only documented tattoo, it wasn't the only one Cyrus opted to get. The singer took to her Instagram to reveal her solo art. She received a sizable recreation of a nude woman by artist Henri Matisse on the back of her upper arm close to the heart tattoo she previously got with Simpson.

In her reveal, Cyrus included lyrics from Leonard Cohen's “Dance Me to the End of Love," while Bassill showcased the piece with a quote from the artist. As for Simpson, he simply captioned his photo with, "Who is Prince Neptune?"

While this is the first time that Cyrus and Simpson have gotten matching tattoos, it's not their first visit together. Back in October, the pair visited Bassill's studio Among The Willows where they each got new pieces. Cyrus opted for a heart with a knife run through it and a banner that read, "Rock n' Roll Heart." As for Simpson, he got a skull with a scythe in the background.

With the number of tattoos both Cyrus and Simpson have separately, it's likely only a matter of time before they head back to Bassill's studio for more.