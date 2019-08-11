On her group vacation to Italy with Kaitlynn Carter and sister Brandi Cyrus, Miley Cyrus shared her first post-breakup Instagram and it seems to comment on her recent separation from her husband, Liam Hemsworth. She's posed before a grand backdrop of mountains and greenery while wearing Nike joggers and a backwards hat. The "Mother's Daughter" singer uses the nature setting to talk about how she's evolving as a person.

Cyrus captioned the photos,

"Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable," she wrote. "The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me “Nature never hurries but it is always on time”.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own ...."

More to come...