It sounds like married life is off to a good start for these newlyweds. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's New Year's celebrations included a trip to Montana with Liam's brothers, Chris and Luke. The whole trip, which appears to have started over the weekend and continued through New Year's, looked totally low-key and relaxed, just like the couple's wedding itself.

On New Year's Day, Cyrus and the Hemsworth family shared various photos from their vacation, having a blast at the ski resort. It appears they were staying at a huge cabin rental, complete with a fireplace and gold sequin-covered sofas. There are also plenty of sparkly gold and white balloons, as well as giant pink ones that spell out "2019."

While 2018 will always be special to Cyrus and Hemsworth because of their wedding, it looks like they're looking forward to the year ahead, too. Plus, a source told People that Cyrus and Hemsworth are planning a honeymoon for "later this month," so the Montana trip might not be the only traveling they do over the next few weeks. Whatever the future has in store for the couple, it looks like 2019 is off to a great start so far.

Most of the group's photos are from inside the cabin, but Cyrus did also share a picture of herself standing outside in the snow. The "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" singer isn't exactly dressed for a day on the slopes, though, with her beret and mini backpack, but she does look pretty fab.

Chris, meanwhile, shared a photo of him and his wife, Elsa Patakay, sharing a New Year's kiss in front of the 2019 balloons. Both of their eyes are open in the picture, which is a little awkward, but it's still a pretty cute pic. Patakay shared the same image on her own page, along with another photo of the "girls gang" from the vacation.

And Luke shared a photo of himself with his wife, Samantha.

Plus, unlike the rest of the gang, Luke also shared a few pictures of the two of them on the slopes.

Luke did share a photo of Liam, too, so it looks like he also got a chance to enjoy the snow.

The New Year's photos are the first pictures Cyrus has shared on Instagram since her wedding. She and Hemsworth tied the knot at home in Tennessee on Dec. 23 in a small ceremony attended by their closest loved ones.

Some of their other family members, including Liam's brothers and Cyrus' parents, also appeared in the wedding photos and videos.

In Cyrus' Instagram captions from the wedding, she emphasized how long she and Hemsworth have been together. "This is probably our one - millionth kiss ....," she wrote on one photo. "10 years later," the singer captioned another picture.

As for their New Year's vacation, it looked super relaxed and fun, which seems to be just their style. Like with the couple's wedding, it looks like they prefer to just be happy and comfortable, rather than doing anything too over-the-top.