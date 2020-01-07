Some people cut their hair during a breakup. Some people chop their locks seasonally. But Miley Cyrus's new haircut seems to indicate the start of a new decade for the singer and, in what will surely be good news for fans, new music. Who knew a haircut could mean so much?

In an Instagram photo posted to her account on Jan. 6, Cyrus revealed a shaggy take on the iconic mullet that was arguably made famous by her own father. The haircut comes courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger who left multiple emoji-filled comments on Cyrus' post.

While the "Wrecking Ball" singer is still rocking the blonde hue that she's had for some time now, the chop is certainly different than when she originally got the cut in November. Hershberger's new take on the look, originally done my Cyrus' mother Tish on Instagram, featured wispy but uneven bangs, and the length has been short to above the singer's shoulders. Where the cut was originally showcased on Instagram back in November when Cyrus' hair was straight, Hershberger's styling appears to embrace Cyrus's naturally wavy texture that makes the business in the front, party in the back style look effortlessly edgy.

Thanks to Hershberger, Cyrus' hair is now a mix between a shag and what she dubbed the "modern mullet" a few weeks ago. While Cyrus' style is a new look, it's not the only news she announced. According to her post, she'll be launching new music in 2020.

Hopefully, with her new mullet, she'll at least consider an "Achy Breaky Heart" cover.

The hair change may seem like a subtle move from the chop she got in November, but the singer hasn't been one to switch things up lately when it comes to hair (if it's tattoos we're talking about that's different). However, Cyrus' hairstyle consistency is what makes the new mullet a real shift.

For nearly an entire year, Cyrus has been wearing her hair long and in its naturally wavy texture below her shoulders. She's added some wispy bangs and gone a bit more blonde, but the look has remained relatively unchanged.

Now, she's chopped off all her hair for the new decade and new music.

Only time will tell if the Hershberger-Cyrus modern mullet will become the new it haircut of 2020, but for now, it looks great on the singer.