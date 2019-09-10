A film about about complicated family dynamics created by two real-life sisters? Yes, please. Millie Bobby Brown’s new Netflix movie will explore a complicated bond between two families. According to A Time Lost, the film will follow a “long-standing feud between two Long Island families that comes to a head when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer,” as per the Hollywood Reporter. The Netflix film is based on an original story by Brown and her older sister, Paige Brown. The Stranger Things actor is set to produce the film, while screenwriter Anna Klassen is set to pen the script. Brown’s sister, as well as Robert Brown, will executive produce.

“We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing," the Brown sisters said in a joint statement, as per THR. "It's about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It's been a labor of love, literally."

A premiere date for A Time Lost has yet to be announced. Of course, the upcoming drama will not mark Brown’s first project with Netflix. This summer, she reprised her role as Eleven in Season 3 of the streaming giant’s sci-fit hit Stranger Things, which debuted to critical fanfare on July 4. Before that, Brown starred in the blockbuster film Godzilla: King of Monsters. She’s also set to star opposite Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter in the upcoming Enola Holmes, a film about Sherlock Holmes’ youngest sister, set to release sometime in 2020.

Netflix

Basically, the 15-year-old has been busy since her breakout role in Stranger Things. Lisa Nishimura, Netflix’s VP of independent film and documentary features, said of working with the teen in the upcoming drama, as per THR, “Millie is an extraordinary creative talent. We've been lucky to have her in our family from the beginning of her career. It is a genuine thrill to witness Millie bring her distinct vision to the screen, now as a writer and producer, alongside her sister on this wonderful film.”

A Time Lost also comes on the heels of Brown’s foray into other non-entertainment endeavors. In August, the British actor launched a beauty and skincare brand called Florence by Mills. Aimed at Gen Z, the products are marketed as cruelty-free and vegan. In an interview with PEOPLE on Sept. 5, Brown said of the origins of Florence by Mills, “My grandmother embraced her individuality a lot and she expressed herself. I definitely relate to that. I’ve been told I’m like her in that respect, and I wanted that to represent my brand as well.”

“I think there was a void in the market for young people and I think every young person deserves to have a good start to their skincare routine and beauty routine,” Brown added. “Lightweight makeup is very important. You don’t want to cover up your beauty. You want to add to it. I think that’s what we were missing.”

Between fighting the Mind Flayer, launching a beauty brand, and developing a Netflix film, is there anything Millie Bobby Brown can’t do?