She was golden from head to toe. Mindy Kaling went platinum blonde at the 2019 Met Gala and the actor's long, flowing, and mermaid-like locks matched her golden Moschino dress. Kaling served up quite a stunning and expertly coordinated lewk, since her accessories and all the accompanying details were golden, as well.

Kaling was totally self-referential with her bleach blonde look for the event, the theme of which was "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

Back on April Fool's Day, Kaling posted an Instagram photo showing off white hot, platinum blonde strands. She joked in the caption that the haters would chalk it up to Photoshop. It turned out that she didn't really go golden but she looked terrific with light locks. Perhaps that's the reason that Kaling decided to bring back the shade to complete her absolutely gorgeous Met Gala look.

Kaling wore her strands, which fell to her hips in soft, loose waves, in a deep side part. Her locks sat on one shoulder, while a major bow was perched on the other. Since Kaling was rocking her signature brown hue as recently as yesterday on her personal Instagram, it's very likely that her Met Gala 'do is a wig. The color absolutely popped against her skin and pink painted lips.

The material of her dress looked like liquid gold.

Kaling was absolutely breathtaking while wrapped in her molten, metallic gown. But the matching gown and hair weren't the only dramatic elements of her Met Gala 2019 look.

Check out those golden nails and the statement earrings that dusted her shoulders. Kaling's look was incredibly matchy matchy but it was not overkill. As if! Rather, it was totally camp and it fell in line with the theme of the evening.

Kaling also wore a statement gold ring. Her heels were gold, too. She was 24 karat gold from beginning to end and it worked for her.

Kaling strutted her stuff on the pink carpet, giving off the palpable vibe that she lover her outfit and her gown. It was a luminous look. This is the second time she has "gone blonde" this year so she has been flirting with a major change. She totally pulls it off and maybe she will actually make the commitment and go blonde for real in the future.

Here's a throwback to Kaling's epic look at the 2018 Met Gala. She opted for contrast, pairing her wedding dress like white gown with blue, over-the-elbow gloves and a crown. Clearly, Kaling is all about accessories when creating her Met Gala looks.

Kaling was all about textured fabric with her 2017 Met Gala gown. The sapphire blue dress mixed sequins with fringe. The contrast between the two halves of the gown was wonderful and the off-the-shoulder style was so, so pretty.

Mindy Kaling was going for the gold at the Met Gala and you won't be able to stop looking at her.