Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4. While audiences knew Grey Worm and Missandei likely wouldn't get their happily ever after, that didn't make what happened in the May 5 episode any less horrific. Missandei's death on Game of Thrones was the climactic moment of a fairly tame episode (well, besides that dragon scene), and as always, Cersei was to blame. While out at sea, Daenerys' handmaiden was kidnapped by Euron Greyjoy and taken to the Lannister, who stood her on a ledge in King's Landing.

It's no secret that Cersei is on the war path, and both killing Dany's dragon and capturing her closest friend was meant to send a message. And it certainly works — Rhaegal get shot down by Euron and plunge into the sea, so Mama Dragon is PISSED. So when the Lannister asks Missandei if she has any last words, she exclaims, "Dracarys!" Fans will recall that this High Valyrian word means "dragonfire," which Dany uses as a command for her dragons to breathe fire.

While Missandei doesn't succeed in summoning any such flames, it's still a powerful way to go out. And even when The Mountain swings his sword to chop off her head, you can't help but sense her confidence in both her queen and her mission. While Missandei is a fairly minor character as far as Game of Thrones is concerned, she's well-loved, both on-screen and off. So naturally, fans were displeased that the Naath native was murdered.

But no one was more upset than poor Grey Worm, who'd been dead set on taking her to the beach once the war was over. It was seriously distressing to watch the flurry of emotions flash across his face: terror, devastation, fury.

And still others were upset with how Missandei's character was utilized in this episode.

More to come...