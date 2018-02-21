Fashion week is the time to show off over-the-top clothing and really make a statement. Some are more unconventional than others — and others are Gucci. As Dazed reported, models carried their own severed heads down the runway at Gucci's Milan show. That wasn't the only quirky accessory that was featured, either. Because fashion is weird.

In the show titled "Cyborg," Gucci models walked down the Milan Fashion Week runway in suit, jackets, and fuzzy face masks. But the most surprisingly aspect were the accessories. Models actually carried their own heads down the runway. What made it even more bizarre was that the show took place in a room that resembled a doctors office.

As Dazed points out, it was a very "post-human" feel, but the designer had other inspiration. According to the Instagram caption, the entire show was meant to reflect creating new personalities through fashion.

"The concept reflects the work of a designer—the act of cutting, splicing and reconstructing materials and fabrics to create a new personality and identity with them," Gucci's Instagram photo reads. "The materials used are typical of an operating room and the environment around it: PVC on the walls and floors, fire doors with panic-bars, LED lamps, and plastic chairs like those in a waiting room. The LED lighting is stark, white and blinding."

Not all of the models carried their own heads down the runway. Just two look-a-like accessories hit the stage, but others were just as unexpected. One model carried the signature red and black Gucci snake down the runway, while others carried dragons. Yes, there were even some mythical creatures on the Cyborg runway.

"Inspired by the 'Legend Of The Baby Dragon In The Jar’, the real story of an author who staged finding a baby dragon in his garage in Oxfordshire, England," Gucci says about the accessory on the brand's Instagram page.

Needless to say, there were a whole lot of stories going on during this runway show. But that's high fashion for you. You just never know what to expect next.

While New York Fashion Week was just as quirky, there were no severed heads seen on the runway. The previous week did bring Flaming Hot Cheetos and Red Bull down the runway though. Oh, and the Calvin Klein showroom was covered in 50,000 gallons of popcorn. Fast food was having a moment, but Milan choose to opt for something a little more sci-fi.

Gucci has yet to comment on why they choose severed heads as an accessory this season. They also didn't say why they chose the two models that they did to replicate. Considering that each model's severed head was spot on with their live-models hair and makeup, it's clear that this no sartorial mistake by Gucci.

According to Vogue, the heads were made by Makinarium, a Rome-based visual and special effects factory. The heads reportedly took six months to create.

“Alessandro reached out to us unexpectedly, we didn’t know each other,” said Leonardo Cruciano, founder of Makinarium. “He had very precise ideas about what he wanted to achieve. It was a great collaboration; he’s a true artist, with a real passion, a fantasy so intense and inspiring, it pushes you forward.”

The brand counted down the show ahead of time by using a timer on their social meda pages. On the countdown was a label that read "Parental Advisory, Explicit Content." Gucci was pushing the boundaries of fashion with this show, and they knew it.

You never know what will come next with high fashion, and the Gucci show proves it. It's less important that you understand it and more important that you talk about it. So Gucci has done its job.