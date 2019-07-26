Mollie King has reinvented herself from The Saturdays pop singer to Strictly Come Dancing Star, and now to beloved Radio 1 host. The talented star hosts the BBC Radio 1 weekend breakfast show alongside Matt Edmondson, making her a bit of a music expert. Read on to discover which hits are included in Mollie King's summer playlist, including instant classics that'll have you dancing all season long.

Mollie has been hosting alongside Matt since October 2018, when it was first announced the pair would be taking over from Radio 1's Dev and Alice. Speaking about her excitement to get started, Mollie said: "I remember the buzz I got when I first walked into Radio 1 as a guest, 10 years ago, and that buzz is still with me now every time I step through the studio doors." She also later joked to iNews that her and Matt were "the tamest Radio 1 DJs ever." She explained: “Matt’s completely teetotal so he makes me look slightly rock and roll which is saying a lot."

Because of Mollie's many years as a singer in The Saturdays, and now her experience on Radio 1, she is a bonafide music expert, especially when it comes to new music. It's therefore safe to say that we can trust her following summer playlist is a great set of anthems to go and check out. Read on for Whitney Houston, Katy Perry, and many more.

1. 'Hard To Believe' - Kindness and Jazmine Sullivan Kindness on YouTube "I loved this the minute I heard it. Nick Grimshaw chose it as his Tune Of The Week on Radio 1 and I instantly knew I would be hooked on it. Really laid back summer vibe which makes me want to dance."

2. 'If You’re Gonna Lie' - Fletcher FLETCHERVEVO on YouTube "I think Fletcher is going to be huge. She’s already pretty big in the States but I think she’s a really inspiring outspoken pop star."

3. 'Hard Place' - H.E.R. HERMusicVEVO on YouTube "I love how relaxed this song it. I could listen to it over and over again. I love her vocals — she sounds amazing. Definitely a Sunday morning vibe."

4. '1950' - King Princess King Princess on YouTube "This girl is an absolute star. I went to watch her gig in London a few weeks ago and she had the crowd in the palm of her hand. She’s signed to Mark Ronson, so keep a look out for her!"

5. 'Senorita' - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello ShawnMendesVEVO on YouTube "This song is so catchy, and if that isn’t enough for you, check out the video. It is SO STEAMY! Love it!"

6. 'Never Really Over' - Katy Perry KatyPerryVEVO on YouTube "For me this is the best Katy Perry song in years. It feels like a modern day Teenage Dream. It’s super pop and I love the Zedd production on it."

7. 'Strike A Pose' - Young T & Bugsey, Aitch GRM Daily on YouTube "Slightly different to my other songs but this song just makes me want to go out and dance!"

8. 'Don’t Call Me Up' - Mabel MabelVEVO on YouTube "A brilliant pop song. I loved it the minute I heard it and it’s still not getting old for me."

9. 'Take Me' - Phil Fuldner Armada Music on YouTube "I love this retro feel. This song really stands out to me and feels different from other music on the radio. It’s definitely a summer banger."

10. 'Number One Fan' - Muna MunaVEVO on YouTube "A non traditional girl band. Super cool. I love this song and how playful it is."