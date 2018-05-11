Monica Lewinsky Says The Bill Clinton And 'Town & Country' Drama Touches On A Bigger Issue

On Wednesday, Monica Lewinsky revealed that she was invited to a philanthropic event by Town & Country magazine, then disinvited once Bill Clinton told the organizers that he'd be in attendance. In an op-ed published in Vanity Fair Friday, Lewinksy discussed the Clinton and Town & Country episode, and said that it's reflective of societal dynamics that stretch far beyond her and the former president.

"What happened to me happens daily to millions of people in myriad ways—especially women," Lewinsky wrote of the incident, for which Town & Country has since apologized. "And, especially women who have been marginalized in society. Sometimes it’s just an innocent (though no less rude) faux pas, but it's often a reflection of the more implicit pragmatics of control and politeness—that is, the implicit messages (in the pauses and silences and things unsaid) that people in power send about how they should be treated by those of different status."

More to come...