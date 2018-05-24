Soon after CNN published a report detailing sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior allegations against Morgan Freeman on May 24, the actor has responded. In a statement from his representative released to Bustle, Morgan Freeman responded to the allegations. The statement reads:

Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.

CNN's report details multiple allegations of sexual harassment from over the years. The publication reported that they spoke with 16 individuals for their investigation, with eight of them being alleged victims of harassment or inappropriate behavior.

CNN’s investigation began when the co-author of the piece, Chloe Melas, was allegedly involved in an inappropriate situation with Freeman during a press junket. During the time of the junket, which was for his film, Going In Style, Melas was six months pregnant. She alleges that when she greeted the actor, who was there with his co-stars Alan Arkin and Michael Caine, and shook his hand that he would not let go as he looked her up and down. She claims that he said a variation of “I wish I was there,” more than once during the interaction and also allegedly said, “You are so ripe.” (Bustle reached out to a rep for Caine, but did not receive a response; a rep for Arkin had no comment at this time.)

After the alleged incident, Melas contacted CNN’s human resources department, who, in turn, contacted Warner Bros. human resources department (since the company produced and distributed Going In Style). CNN reports that at the time, Warner Bros. could not corroborate her account. When asked for comments about CNN’s report, Warner Bros. “confirmed that what Melas was told was accurate.”

One alleged victim, who was a production assistant on Freeman’s film Going In Style, claimed that he harassed her multiple times on the set of the movie. She claimed to CNN, “It was constant comments about the way I looked.” She detailed an alleged incident, in which she says was wearing a T-shirt over her dress as the dress had an exposed back. She claimed, “Morgan said to me that I shouldn't be wearing the shirt over my dress."

Another production assistant, who said that Freeman’s alleged harassment was a persistent issue on set, corroborated this claim. She claimed that the alleged T-shirt incident occurred in front of a group of people and that another woman chastised the Shawshank Redemption star for his comment.

More to come...

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.