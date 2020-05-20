Freeform seemed dead set on breaking the traditional teenage witch show mold with Motherland: Fort Salem. Instead of following teen witches learning lighthearted lessons about the occult, Motherland: Fort Salem chooses to instead imagine a world where witches command prestige and power due to their combat abilities. It's a fresh take on the genre, one that's strong enough to have at least warranted a few questions regarding whether Motherland: Fort Salem will be returning for a second season.

Fans can rest easy, though: Freeform announced on May 19 that yes, Motherland: Fort Salem will be returning for Season 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Eliot Laurence, the show's creator, shared a statement with THR, saying, "I could not be more grateful for the chance to keep exploring the world of Motherland: Fort Salem." Lauren Corrao, Freeform's head of originals, also commented, "We have a strong slate ahead, and with our young-adult audience coming of age in a time that will forever impact their lives, we owe it to them to tell bold, authentic stories that reflect who they are and where they are going."

Motherland: Fort Salem follows the story of three young witches — Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams), and Tally (Jessica Sutton) — who are drafted into the military because of the magical powers they possess. As they work their way through witch boot camp, they find themselves faced with not only trying to survive their instructors but a mysterious terrorist threat that's plaguing the rest of the country.

One of the biggest selling points of the show is that it imagines an alternate history where the Salem witch trials ended differently. Sarah Alder (Lyne Renee), a witch set to be burned at the stake, manages to instead strike a deal with the burgeoning American government, pledging her power (along with the power of all witches going forward) to their military. Fast forward a few hundred years, and you get the just-parallel-to-reality version of America as shown in Motherland: Fort Salem.

With its first season nearly complete, Motherland: Fort Salem seems to be ramping up to further explore this alternative world. Above all else, it's a unique take on the supernatural teen witch drama, and it'll be interesting to see where they manage to take it from here.