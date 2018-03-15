Reality dating competition shows can feel like a fever dream already, and somehow MTV is about to top them all. MTV's new reality show Ex On The Beach — yes, that's the name — combines cast-offs from all of your favorite reality dating shows and puts them on an island together. If that weren't enough, the series also features the contestants' exes. And it will be set in Hawaii, and it will be hosted by Romeo (formerly Li'l Romeo). Is it your new favorite show already? Of course, it is. It's adapted from a British TV series of the same name, and it promises to be good. Plus, it's already a staple of MTV International, so they know exactly how to make the show work.

Ex On The Beach stars former contestants from various dating shows and multiple reality franchises, including ones that weren't explicitly about romance. According to Deadline, you can expect to see familiar (or familiar-ish) faces from Vanderpump Rules, The Bachelorette, Big Brother, Bachelor in Paradise, Are You The One?, Bad Girls Club, The Challenge, and potentially more. Whether their exes count as "famous" is really up to the fans. That said, if you're going to create a reality show, you can't beat the formula of stranding people à la Survivor + the romance surrounding Bachelor contestants + the drama of Big Brother + unpredictable nature of Bad Girls Club contestants.

Here's a promo photo for MTV's Ex On The Beach series, and it's five fire emoji-alarm situation, for sure.

MTV's website describes Ex On The Beach as a "social experiment," which is the scientific name for what promises to be a glorious, sexual hot mess express. Per MTV, 10 lovelorn reality stars will meet "everyday singles" on the Hawaiian island for what they assume is a normal dating show. Since it's not, the cast will immediately be "blindsided" by one or more ex-partners, and let the games begin. "A complicated web of hookups, deceit, revenge and drama unfolds against the sultry backdrop as couples decide if their love can be reignited," the show's website promises, "Or if the flame of romance is gone for good."

Quick question: What? How did MTV locate the exes of their contestants? How many were contacted before rounding up a stable of suitable characters? Also, who would agree to surprise an ex on television, especially when said ex might have a new romantic involvement? You couldn't hallucinate a juicier premise.

Here's a trailer from the 2014 version:

MTV International on YouTube

Ex On The Beach premieres on MTV next month, and it promises to be the channel's next great hit. It's got everything: alcohol, beach games, relationship drama, people who are almost famous, vindictive ex-partners, and Romeo. It's so good, you have to wonder how the MTV International series hadn't made its way across the pond before now. If you can't wait until May for the Bachelor franchise to start up again; if you think the whole Faith-might-be-pregnant storyline from Vanderpump Rules was skated over too quickly; if you desperately miss Bad Girls' Club madness, Ex On The Beach is undoubtedly for you.

Per Deadline, the Singles cast includes:

Jasmine Goode — Bachelor in Paradise

Chase McNary — The Bachelorette

Paul Calafiore — Big Brother

Faith Stowers — Vanderpump Rules

Cory Wharton — The Challenge

Angela Babicz – Bad Girls Club

Taylor Selfridge — Are You The One?

Tor’i Brooks

Victoria Alario

Chris Pearson

And here's the list of the Exes:

Shanley Mcintee – Are you the One?

Derrick Henry – Are you the One?

Cameron Kolbo – Are you the One?

Joe Torgerson – Are you the One?

Alicia Wright – Are you the One?

Andre Siemers – Are you the One?

Marcus Rosenzweig

Marco Delvecchio

Skyler Mikkelson

Lexi Marsella

June Robinson

Luis Rivera

Haley Reed

Chelsko Thompson

Here's a teaser for the most recent season of Ex On The Beach U.K.:

MTV International on YouTube

Right? Right? The trailer answers the question, "What if we did The Real World, but it was Celebrity Big Brother, and also Bachelor in Paradise, but we also tricked everyone and also Romeo hosted?" Oh, to be in that initial pitch meeting.

Ex On The Beach premieres on Thursday, April 19 at 9 p.m. Maybe if you ask really, really nicely, they'll drop a full-length trailer before then. Also, how is it possible that there are at least six seasons of Ex On The Beach in the United Kingdom? Wouldn't you think the cast members would eventually catch on? Here's to at least six seasons of MTV's new version. Sure, it hasn't premiered yet, but it's not too much to hope the show goes on forever.