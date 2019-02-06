Sometimes a person's face can do all the talking. On Tuesday night, as President Donald Trump delivered his 2019 State of the Union, Nancy Pelosi's facial expression was hard to ignore for some viewers.

On Twitter, people shared screenshots from the C-SPAN recording of Trump's address, where you could see the House speaker in the background occasionally grimacing at Trump's remarks. At one point, CNN's digital producer Daniel Lewis shared a brief clip of Pelosi shaking her head when Trump criticized "ridiculous partisan investigations" during his address.

The president's annual Congress address comes shortly after America's longest government shutdown, which went on for 35 days, concluded in late January. The partial federal freeze-over began on Dec. 22, 2018, as a result of Trump's demand for $5.7 billion in a spending bill for his border wall. Pelosi, along with other key Democrats, was vocal in her opposition toward the idea.

The president reopened the government on a temporary basis after signing a short-term bill, still without the $5.7 billion he doubled down on. But the decision came after considerable acrimony between Trump and Pelosi, including an early January meeting held among the House speaker, the president, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. In a fiery tweet, Trump called the gathering on border security a "total waste of time."

With such political tension between both figures, people seemed to have honed in on Pelosi's reactions to Trump's address on Tuesday night. Some even dubbed the House speaker's face the "three stages of Nancy Pelosi."

Others said Pelosi's expressions did the talking for a lot of people watching the Tuesday night speech.

For some, Pelosi's face was just "a mood."

More to come...