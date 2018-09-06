Despite serving in Congress for more than three decades, Nancy Pelosi's new TIME magazine cover marks the first issue that's granted her that honor. Entitled "The Persistence of Nancy Pelosi," the cover story encapsulates that very fact, as well explains why she's so determined to stay on Capitol Hill.

"Nancy Pelosi stopped caring about what people think of her a long time ago, so she has no qualms about eating ice cream for breakfast with a stranger. Dark chocolate, two scoops, waffle cone," Molly Ball's TIME cover story begins.

The House minority leader and former speaker of the House has represented California in Congress since 1987. As Ball points out, Pelosi "knows what her critics say about her: that she’s too old, too “toxic,” too polarizing; that after three decades in Congress and 15 years leading her party’s caucus, she has had her turn and needs to get out of the way." Yet she refuses to leave Congress without another woman serving in an equal or higher elected position.

Her TIME cover was a long time coming, as she's previously commented that former House Speaker John Boehner and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had both graced the cover.

"I was never on the TIME magazine cover even though I was the first woman to be [Speaker]," Pelosi said at a 2014 press conference, as CNN reported. "Isn't that a curiosity? That the Republicans win, Boehner's on TIME magazine. Mitch McConnell wins, he's on the cover of TIME magazine. Isn't there a pattern here?"

Although some on Twitter claimed this was the first time Pelosi was featured on the cover of any national magazine, she was in fact on the cover of New York magazine in 2009 when serving as speaker of the House.

