There isn’t a cutting-edge fashion trend that Sydney Sweeney hasn’t tried — and absolutely nailed. The Euphoria star has mastered nearly every popular aesthetic in recent memory, from corporate sleaze to sailor chic to country glam. Sweeney’s latest garden-fresh look added yet another aesthetic to her repertoire. The actress donned a plunging floral gown in a vibrant floral pattern, in a perfectly fairycore ‘fit.

Sydney’s Fairycore Dress

Sweeney’s latest look was straight out of Pixie Hollow. In a June 27 Instagram post, the actress wore a halter neck dress in a sparkling pink and green floral print, with cascading, petal-like ruffles. Pink sequins lined the neckline, with showed off her cleavage.

Sweeney added a pair of statement earrings, featuring pink teardrop gems. Her hair and makeup only added to the ethereal vibe of the look. Sweeney wore her hair in loose, voluminous curls, and shiny pink highlighter on her cheek gave the appearance of a touch of pixie dust.

Florals For Days

Florals are a staple in Sweeney’s wardrobe. Just one day after her fairycore post, she was spotted wearing another floral pattern while out and about in Venice on June 28 following Jeff Bezos’ wedding.

Andrea Cremascoli/GC Images/Getty Images

Sweeney wore a flowy V-neck dress in a multicolored floral pattern on a black background. For a more casual look, she paired the lightweight dress with red kitten heels, and a pair of simple black sunnies.

The star is not afraid to dress up the versatile print, either. She took a particularly avant-garde approach to florals at the Immaculate premiere last year, wearing a 3-D bouquet top in a striking look.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

The actress wore a sculpted top that featured a pair of arms wrapping around her waist, holding an array of ivory flowers that covered her chest and wrapped around her neck. She coupled it with a simple pair of black trousers. If one thing is certain, Sweeney knows a beautiful floral moment deserves all of our attention.