Jul. 14 marks National Mac & Cheese Day, which means that these National Mac & Cheese Day quotes are the perfect reading material for the day. Queen Latifah, Drew Barrymore, Kevin McAllister, and Cobie Smulders are just some of the mac and cheese loving fans that you'll find in the roundup of quotes below, and the things they have to say about the favored food will have your tummy rumbling.

There's something about mac and cheese that makes it the best comfort food. Maybe it's the warm temperature that it's served at, maybe it's the smooth, creamy noodles, or maybe it's the idea of "liquid cheese." No matter what it is that makes this dish so delightful, there's simply no other food that can compare to it. If you feel the same way, then National Mac & Cheese Day should be a day of total celebration for you.

So how can you celebrate this Jul. 14? Take out the noodles and cheese and whip together a homemade batch of the good stuff. If you don't have the time, then the boxed stuff will do just fine. Pair your dish with these quotes, and you can't go wrong. Bon appétit!

1. "Fettucini alfredo is macaroni and cheese for adults." — Mitch Hedberg

2. "I love macaroni and cheese. I could eat it every meal of the day. It used to be sushi, but these days I cannot stop eating mac and cheese. I haven't had it from a box in a long time, but I'll make it homemade style with four types of cheeses, lots of milk, maybe a little ketchup. I don't know, I'm crazy like that." — Cobie Smulders

3. "In the wintertime I like macaroni and cheese." — Jami Attenberg

4. "One of the things I love about New York is that it's one of the only places where you could have an entire restaurant dedicated to macaroni and cheese." — Savannah Guthrie

5. "I'll always order macaroni and cheese, but I don't want it to be fancy." — Drew Barrymore

6. "Bless this highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese dinner and the people who sold it on sale. Amen." — Kevin McAllister

Images: TeroVesalainen/Pixabay; Giphy