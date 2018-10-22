On the next episode of "How could I have been alive this long and not known about this?"**, apparently Neiman Marcus releases a "Fantasy Gift" list every year, which rounds up gifts so exorbitantly expensive that you have to place a phone call to make the purchase. Among them this year is one so Instagrammy and sugar-laden that Willy Wonka just woke up shaking uncontrollably without knowing why: a massive Sugarfina candy wall that you can get installed in your home, for the totally reasonable price of $325,000.

(**Probably because I don't have $325,00 lying around, but I digress.)

To be fair, there are other perks included with said candy wall that contribute to that amount — but before we get to that, we will focus on the only part of this that really matters, which is, of course, candy. Per Neiman Marcus's website, you can get the Sugarfina candy wall — which measures "10 feet in height and 12 feet in continuous width" — installed anywhere you like in the U.S. for personal use, at which point they will continually restock it with candy for the next three years. (Don't @ me, dentists.) Customers will be able to chat design and candy options with Sugarfina to customize the candy wall, which will hold Candy Cubes and Candy Bento Boxes. The candy isn't infinite, but at the cap, it may as well be — the rule is that it can't exceed 30,000 Candy Cubes, which even I, a person whose blood is mostly candy, cannot fathom having enough friends to eat through over the course of three years.

In addition to the candy wall and the continuous replenishing on said wall, customers who buy this Fantasy Gift will be treated to a vacation to Genoa, Italy for themselves and up to three guests, where Pietro Romanengo, one of Sugarfina's candy artisans, will help them create a personalized candy, which will then be shipped to them as part of their continuous restock in Candy Cubes. You'd also fly first class, stay in a five-star hotel, have all transportation taken care of, and get to meet the Sugarfina head confectioner and founders.

According to Neiman Marcus's website, $10,000 of the overall $325,000 will go to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, whose mission is to "help bring enriching arts experiences to youth ... because ART changes lives."

This is just one of eight "Fantasy Gifts" that Neiman Marcus debuted this year, which include an outfit exclusively designed by Colleen Atwood, the costumer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald; a Secret Agent experience that lets you jump out of planes and race cars; and an opportunity to sit in the VIP Box with Sloane Stephens' friends and family during all four tennis majors, and experience the events behind the scenes. Now all you have to do is bust open that piggy bank and check for the extra half a mill you put away! In all seriousness, though, it is a little bit fun to look at all the details of these ~Fantasy Gifts~, even though they are beyond mortal means — check out the rest of them here.

In the meantime, if you're looking to try to take an exorbitant trip and help a good cause, consider donating to a campaign with Omaze — the trips all operate as contests, sure, but somebody's gotta win! It could very well be you!