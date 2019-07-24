If you're a fan of Netflix, you'll know that the streaming platform's huge variety of content can be its best (and sometimes worst) asset. Netflix UK subscribers get to enjoy a massive range of films, TV shows, documentaries, and more. However, the search to find exactly what you're looking for can often times be quite the chore. Thankfully, Netflix UK's hidden categories give users access to an abundance of very specific subcategories and are about to make your streaming marathons a whole lot easier to navigate.

As the Radio Times explains, Netflix UK's hidden categories each come with their own code, and can easily be discovered by simply adding the code to the end of a specific URL. If, like me, you're someone with fairly particular streaming tastes, this Netflix trick is definitely something you'll appreciate, and before you know it you'll have unlimited access to a fantastic range of streaming subcategories.

So, once you find your perfect hidden category, simply add the accompanying code to the end of this URL: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ — and to help you in your search, I've gone ahead and fished out the five best subcategories worth checking out on Netflix. And I've also listed every subcategory and their code. You're welcome.

1. LGBTQ Dramas Netflix on YouTube Although society has come along way, I think most can agree that the LGBTQ community are still extremely underrepresented when it comes to film and television. However, that doesn't mean there isn't a tonne of fantastic LGBTQ content out there, and much of it has found a home on the streaming giant. Netflix's LGBTQ Dramas subcategory includes a diverse range of content, including the Academy Award-nominated Carol, international flicks such as Dear Dad, and the Netflix original Alex Strangelove. Secret code: 500

2. Political Documentaries Channel 4 on YouTube Now, everyone loves a gripping documentary, and in the current political climate, this specific genre will be of high interest for many Netflix subscribers. The Political Documentaries subcategory includes a brilliant range of content — much of which touches upon some of the most pressing political topics of today. So, if you can't get enough of learning about Brexit or Trump, this category is the place for you. Secret code: 7018

3. Cult Horror Film FREE TRAILER ARCHIVE on YouTube For horror movie enthusiasts such as myself, the only thing better than a horror film is a cult horror film. Yes, classics such as Shaun Of The Dead and The Thing emerged from this horror sub-genre, and you can find a brilliant range of spooky cult-classics in Netflix's Cult Horror Film category. Enjoy. Secret code: 10944

4. Music & Concert Documentaries Netflix on YouTube Following the release of Beyoncé's Netflix masterpiece Homecoming, it became abundantly clear that appetite for this genre is alive and well. Luckily, the Music & Concert Documentaries subcategory is full to the brim with equally compelling releases, including the likes of Gaga: Five Foot Two and Biggie & Tupac — the only trouble you'll find while scrolling through this Netflix category is knowing where to start. Secret code: 90361

5. Tearjerkers Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube If we're honest, sometimes there's nothing better than a good old cry, and what better way to explore our emotional side than indulging in some big-screen tearjerkers. If this sounds like your thing, the Netflix Tearjerkers subcategory is almost certainly the one for you, and with a range of lip-quivering classics such as The Pursuit of Happyness and, of course, The Notebook, you'll be spoiled for choice Secret code: 6384