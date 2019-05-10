In an unusual move, Netflix took a break from its usual secrecy surrounding viewing figures, and published a top ten list of its most-watched content in the UK in April. The decision to reveal their subscribers' viewing habits emerged after the platform promised investors that it would begin to reveal more viewing information. The list displays the most-watched movies and series available on the service, and chances are you've already most of them already. So, if you're looking for something new, I've made a list of what to watch instead. You're welcome.

The streaming service published the stats on Twitter, and it turns out the most-watched show in the month of April was the David Attenborough-narrated series, Our Planet. Not far behind the nature series was The Perfect Date and The Highway, in second and third place, respectively. In fourth and fifth place on Netflix UK's most-watched list were The Silence and the zombie series, Black Summer — whilst the Ricky Gervais comedy After Life sits comfortably in sixth place. The action-comedy flick The Spy Who Dumped Me and teen drama Riverdale were the seventh and eighth most watched content throughout April 2019. Finishing up the published list is the supernatural drama the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Bear Grylls' You vs. Wild.

While all brilliant, this list of Netflix content has dominated the landscape in recent months. So, if you're looking to broaden your streaming horizons, here are the some alternatives on the streaming service you might enjoy.

1. Instead of 'Our Planet' watch 'Planet Earth' Bao Long BWW on YouTube The BBC documentary series Planet Earth was released way back in 2006, long before environmental issues were at the forefront of the public consciousness. According to the New York Times, the eight part nature series took five years to shoot, with the help of 20 different camera crews. At the time, Planet Earth was also the first ever BBC programme to be filmed using high definition technology, and was the most expensive BBC nature documentary ever to be commissioned. Definitely worth a watch.

2. Instead of 'The Perfect Date' watch 'Sierra Burgess is a Loser' Netflix on YouTube The U.S. teen comedy-drama Sierra Burgess is a Loser is a modern reimagining of the classic Cyrano de Bergerac stage play by Edmond Rostand. The Netflix original movie was released back in September 2018, and follows the story of Sierra — a smart but unpopular high school student. A handsome football player from another school begins texting Sierra after being given the wrong number, which prompts her to do whatever she can to keep him interested.

3. Instead of 'The Highwaymen' watch 'American Gangster' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube The 2007 crime-drama American Gangster is a fictional tale based on the real-life drug trafficker, Frank Lucas. The film is directed by Ridley Scott, and stars Academy Award-winner Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. American Gangster is based on true events, and follows the story of an outcast NYC police officer who is charged for bringing down an infamous Harlem drug lord.

4. Instead of 'The Silence' watch 'The Ritual' Netflix on YouTube The Netflix distributed film The Ritual was released on the streaming platform back in February 2018 — and is based on the 2011 novel of the same name. After the brutal death of their mutual friend, four university pals set out on a hiking trip to Northern Sweden. However, the trip does not go to plan, and the friends quickly turn on one another after realising they should never have travelled there in the first place.

5. Instead of 'Black Summer' watch 'Z Nation' IGN on YouTube The post-apocalyptic comedy-horror series Z Nation is available to stream on Netflix worldwide. The U.S. series is set three years into a zombie apocalypse, which was caused by a virus which has almost killed off the entire human race. You can enjoy the first four seasons of Z Nation on Netflix UK, and if zombie action is your thing, you won't want to miss out on this brilliant series.

6. Instead of 'After Life' watch 'Derek' Netflix on YouTube Although not set against the backdrop of tragic circumstances like After Life, the Ricky Gervais masterpiece Derek once again manages to perfectly blend laugh-out-loud comedy with a truly heartwarming story. The series originally aired in Channel 4 back in 2013, and follows the story of Derek Noakes — a 50 year-old care worker who works with the elderly at a retirement home.

7. Instead of 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' watch '21 Jump Street' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube The 2012 comedy-action film 21 Jump Street stars Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum as two undercover high school students, who have a mission to find the source of an unusual new drug. The movie is based on the original television series of the same name, and the sequel, 22 Jump Street, was released in 2014. However, the first hilarious chapter is the perfect place to start.

8. Instead of 'Riverdale' watch 'Gossip Girl' xoXOMsGossipGirlXOxo on YouTube The classic teen drama Gossip Girl was a major part of many of our adolescent years, and for good reason. The series first premiered back in 2007, and revolves the lives of upper-class teens in Manhattan's Upper East Side. If you somehow missed this addictive drama upon its original airing, you can enjoy every single season on Netflix UK right now.

9. Instead of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' watch 'The Vampire Diaries' Elina G on YouTube The U.S. supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries first debuted in 2009, and is based on the popular book series of the same name. The series follows the life of Elena Gilbert, a teenage high school student who loses both her parents in a car accident. Her life then becomes even more unsettled when she falls in love with a vampire in the fictional town of Mystic Falls.