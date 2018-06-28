Sometimes it's nice to marathon a critically-acclaimed drama and other times a fun sitcom is exactly what hits the spot, but occasionally there's nothing like a good old dose of reality. So if you're something of a documentary fan and are wondering what's on offer this coming month, then know that you're going to be in for a real treat. And here you'll find the best picks of the new documentaries on Netflix UK in July. From globe-trotting and lighthearted foodie documentaries through to hard-hitting films exploring the sometimes shady multibillion-dollar medical device industry — there really is a little something for each and every one of you.

Netflix have made documentaries part of their strategy for a while now, and so you know you are in safe hands. In 2015 Indiewire reported that Netflix were investing a significant amount of money into documentaries, saying "Netflix said it was investing $3 billion in original content and was focusing on issue-driven docs that drive international viewership" — which is surely good news for film fans. Indiewire also reported that the streaming service is working towards making these stories more accessible. "Another upside of Netflix’s entry into the marketplace," the site wrote, "is that it’s demystifying documentaries for people who were previously turned off by the notion of a nonfiction film." They also quoted Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos saying "People who have never watched a documentary in their life are watching them on Netflix.”

So whether you're a seasoned non-fiction fan, or just dipping your toes into the world of documentary, hopefully these will keep you busy for the next month.

David Farrier David Farrier, the filmmaker behind the weird and fascinating documentary Tickled is back with a new set of strange stories in his series Dark Tourist. Exploring the phenomenon of "dark tourism" ("visiting places associated with death and suffering" according to The National Geographic) Farrier visits everywhere from a nuclear lake to a haunted forest, to find out what it is about this macabre spots that compels tourists to visit them. A peculiar, dark (as you might expect), and very interested documentary. Watch Dark Tourist from July 20

Amazing Interiors/Netflix If you're partial to a little design inspo (and who isn't), then this is surely the series for you. This series is all about homes that look very unassuming on the outside, but as soon as you step in, you are likely to be stunned. While the designs may not to be everyone's, ahem, taste, they are at least perfect for the sometimes eccentric people that live with them. The perfect documentary if you're interested in getting a sneak peak into how other people live. Watch Amazing Interiors from July 20.

Netflix on YouTube Somebody Feed Phil is one of the sweetest, most charming and life-affirming series going. Featuring Philip Rosenthal, the creator of the cult sitcom Everybody Love Raymond, Rosenthal is a delightfully engaging-if-not-always-hugely-informed-presenter, making his way around the world and enthusiastically eating things. Why he is hosting a show about food, other than the obvious fact he likes food, is unclear — but his unparalleled enthusiasm for everything he eats combined with his often clumsy dad jokes are certain to win you over. On this outing he visits Dublin, Venice, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen, Cape Town, and New York City. Yes, there is a voice in the back of my head that says "white male privilege" — but I try to put it to one side when watching this. Watch Somebody Feed Phil from July 6

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Hollywood Reporter described The Bleeding Edge as a "documentary about the hazards of so-called 'innovative' medical devices". Made by Academy Award nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (pictured above), this film explores the multibillion-dollar medical device industry, investigating how it may put patients at risk daily. A thought-provoking and challenging watch. Watch The Bleeding Edge from July 27