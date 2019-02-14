It seems as though almost every day Netflix announces a new show, but somehow the streaming giant manages to change things up every single time. On Thursday, Feb. 14, Netflix released a new NSFW trailer for the animated series, LOVE, DEATH, & ROBOTS, which is set to come out on March 15, and you'll probably end up having more questions than answers after you see the video game-inspired trailer. According to Polygon, the new show includes "Sentient Dairy Products, Rogue Werewolf Soldiers, Robots Gone Wild, Sexy Cyborgs, Alien Spiders And Blood-thirsty Demons From Hell Converge In An 185-minute Genre Orgy Of Stories." And that's just a tiny portion of what you'll see in the packed trailer.

It all sounds pretty post-modern, and perhaps that's not so surprising considering the 18 episode series is executive produced by David Fincher (The Social Network) and Deadpool's Tim Miller. TVLine revealed that the new Netflix show aims to explore heavy topics such as "racism, government, war, free will, and human nature." The site also reported that comic books of the 1970s inspired the multi-genre show. And, in a press release obtained by Bustle, Netflix stated that each episode tells an animated short story, and "episodes are intended to be easy to watch and hard to forget." And, if it's anything like the trailer, LOVE, DEATH, & ROBOTS will definitely live up to that promise.

The wacky teaser trailer starts off with a warning that it's intended for mature audiences only. The word "mature" then gets fuzzy and it turns into the words "messed up," so, as you can imagine, there are some disturbing images that flash across the screen in the fast-moving trailer.

Netflix on YouTube

If you feel like you have no idea what just happened, that's probably how you're supposed to feel. It seems like this trailer is something you're just supposed to let wash over you, but also, if you happen to press pause at random, you'll see a lot of interesting — and varying images.

Take a look at some of the various shots that occur during the three categories: love, death, and robots.

Love

As you can see, one of the characters that will pop up is Hitler, who looks like he's running to his lover that's dressed in an armor decorated with the The Parteiadler, a Nazi Party symbol.

Death

After the "Death" category begins, you can catch an angry looking woman preparing for battle, and a second after this image above, a bullet flies at her.

Also under the "Death" category, a scary looking monster gets close to a realistic-looking human. The show definitely seems as disturbing as it is well-animated.

Robots

Robots, of course, will play a big part in the series, and not all of them seem all that bad. In the above shot, you see a quick clip of a robot bouncing a basketball. It seems harmless enough. Others are a bit creepier.

The above image technically flashed after the word "Death" appeared on screen, so really, it could fall under both robot and death categories. Perhaps it even involves love — it seems likely that a few of the episodes will symbolize all three major themes of the show.

Even after pressing pause a hundred different times throughout the new Netflix show's trailer, you probably would still miss some quick-flashing detail. With such an intriguing trailer, LOVE, DEATH, & ROBOTS will definitely catch most people's attention.