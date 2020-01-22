Forget everything you thought you knew about who Taylor Swift is because, as the trailer for Swift's Netflix documentary Miss Americana indicates, she has hidden her true self from the public for most of her professional career. But no more. The singer has been on a journey of self discovery in recent years, and now with the upcoming release of the documentary, which is set to hit the streaming platform on Jan. 31, Swift wants all of her fans to experience that journey with her.

Based on the trailer alone, the project will make sure to include a ton of behind-the-scenes footage of Swift as she grapples with her image and public persona in a post-Reputation world. And that includes her decision to finally speak out politically as an ally of the LGBTQ community. Swift's family can also be seen throughout the footage, showering her with all the love and support that she needs at this time. Her adorable cat Olivia Benson also makes a brief cameo as well, along with numerous friends and members of the music industry. Also possibly spotted in the trailer is longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. (You only see the back of his head, though, so it's unclear if that really is him, but fans sure seem to think it is.) So perhaps you can expect the "Heartbreak Prince" himself to make an appearance.

Boyfriends aside, though, one of the central themes of the trailer is about Swift finding her political voice over the past few years — a topic which she had always remained silent about up until that point. "I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore and it was my own doing," she is shown saying in the clip. So fans will most likely get to see what helped to inspire Swift's decision to become so vocal on the subject.

"I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country," the 30-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post back in October 2018. "I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG."

Swift was so used to being praised for her silence on political matters and feared that any wrong comment could end her career in the blink of an eye. But ultimately, as she told Variety in a recent interview, it ended up feeling much more wrong not to say anything, especially in this current political climate.

“To celebrate but not advocate felt wrong for me. Using my voice to try to advocate was the only choice to make," Swift told the outlet. "Because I’ve talked about equality and sung about it in songs like ‘Welcome to New York,’ but we are at a point where human rights are being violated." She added: "When you’re saying that certain people can be kicked out of a restaurant because of who they love or how they identify, and these are actual policies that certain politicians vocally stand behind, and they disguise them as family values, that is sinister."

It may have taken Swift a while to find her voice, but now that she has it, she's certainly putting it to good use.