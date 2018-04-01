Netflix just announced that they've acquired Seth Rogen — in his entirety. Not just his jokes, his movies, his likeness: all of him. Forever. And they can make him do whatever they want. Just kidding — April Fools! The announcement that Netflix acquired Seth Rogen for April Fools' Day — while very entertaining in theory — is actually a promo for his new comedy special, Hilarity for Charity.

"World-renowned Canadian person ... and winner of the 2015 MTV Movie Award for 'Best Kiss' Seth Q. Rogen has entered into a lifetime deal to transfer full ownership of his personal autonomy to Netflix, Inc.," the streaming giant wrote in a press release on April 1, according to Variety.

The fake announcement continued with a statement from Jareth Chumley, a senior Development Executive at Netflix. “I have known Seth for many years," Chumley said, detailing a fake anecdote in which Rogen told Chumley that he would sell his soul for an enchilada. Chumley's statement continued: "And so basically that was how the idea was born. In the end we settled on a price a little higher than a standard Chili’s To-Go entree, but I’ll be damned, not by that much.”

Despite not knowing Rogen personally, it does kind of seem like something he'd say. And honestly, who among us hasn't thought about selling their soul for an enchilada at one point or another? Of course, making that kind of statement is one thing — inking contracts that confirm the sale of one's soul for an enchilada, however... well, that's just something else entirely.

In a video posted by Netflix on Facebook, Rogen reads the full terms and conditions of said selling of soul out-loud, which include but are not limited to: "all rights across current and yet-to-be-invented technologies," "the ability to frame [Rogen] for murder, and the rights to film a docuseries about that murder and biopic starring John Goodman," and the right to "alter Seth's name to whatever they please in any given instance."

First of all, John Goodman is a gift. Would watch that biopic, without a doubt. Second, always read the fine print. If you learn nothing else from this farce, always remember to read the fine print.

Still not totally convinced that the prank is, in fact, a prank? Email "srogen@netflix.com," the contact address listed within Netflix's press release. Emails sent to that address — as I can confirm because I obviously wanted to know what would happen when I did — receive an out-of-office auto-reply from the actor that reads,

"Hello loyal fan / persistent detractor. I am currently away from my desk paying the ultimate price for my hubris of an all-burrito diet. If you have an urgent concern, please follow one of the following options: If you have any compliments you would like to give me (for instance: 'Seth, you’re so attractive! People who say your voice sounds like a cartoon pig are wrong!'), please feel free to post them online in as many places as possible."

The email ends by suggesting that you watch Rogen's soon-to-be-debuted comedy special, Hilarity for Charity, and notes that, "[any] unlawful reproduction of Seth Rogen will result in Netflix jailing the real Seth in a time-vault to end the cycle of Rogen causality." That sounds bad, so maybe don't do that.

To clarify, though, Hilarity for Charity is an actual, real-life thing that exists. According to the mission statement for Hilarity for Charity, the nonprofit movement behind Rogen's comedy special of the same name, the organization is "dedicated to raising awareness, inspiring change, and accelerating progress in Alzheimer’s care, research, and support through the engagement of millennials."

The special itself, according to Variety — which was taped earlier this year for the foundation's sixth annual Los Angeles Variety Show — will include appearances by Rogen, Post Malone, The Muppets, and a slew of other stars and comedians, and will air on Netflix on April 6.