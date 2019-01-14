After the Dirty John finale, true crime fans might be looking for a new series based on an unsettling real-life story. And Netflix has just the thing with their new docuseries, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. The trailer for Netflix's The Ted Bundy Tapes includes some insight into the serial killer's mind, as well as commentary from Bundy himself.

As Vulture reported, the four-part docuseries, Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, includes recordings from interviews with Bundy. The audio has never been shared with the public before, so it will shed new light on one of the most well-known criminals of all time. And in addition to the Bundy recordings, Netflix has also commissioned new interviews for the show, which will premiere on Jan. 24.

"He had very blue eyes. When he really got going, his eyes went absolutely black," one man says of Bundy in the trailer. (The teaser doesn't identify the interview subjects, but it looks like this is someone who knew Bundy while he was alive.)

That charming demeanor, not to mention his apparently endearing blue eyes, could help explain how Bundy managed to kill at least 30 women before he was caught. And even then, people still doubted his guilt. In addition to the new interviews teased in the trailer, there's also archival footage from women who spoke out after Bundy's killings were first reported. "He just doesn't look like the type to kill somebody," one woman says in the old footage. There's also video from one of Bundy's court appearances, which was heavily attended by women. "He was charming, good-looking, smart... are you sure you have the right guy?" another person says in the archival audio.

The documentary interviews about Bundy are chilling enough on their own. But combined with Bundy's own words in the trailer, it's enough to really freak audiences out. "I'm not an animal, and I'm not crazy," Bundy says at one point, in the audio from the newly revealed tapes. "I don't have a split personality. I mean, I'm just a normal individual."

The newly released interviews were apparently recorded while Bundy was awaiting his death sentence, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The killer's line in the trailer about being a "normal individual" is uneasy enough, but it's even more so when you think about the fact that he apparently said it while on Death Row.

The trailer doesn't give much information about what else Bundy revealed in these newly recovered interviews. But the recordings could contain information about his mindset while committing the murders and sex crimes.

And while this project is a docuseries, it actually does have a connection to the upcoming movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which stars Zac Efron as the notorious killer. Emmy winner Joe Berlinger is executive producing the Netflix series, and he also directed the Efron film. Fans of the true crime genre should consider this docuseries a sort of appetizer or historical context for the upcoming film.

Really, whether you're more of a documentary person or a feature film fan, if you like creepy true crime stories, there's no shortage of material on the way. Just keep in mind that this might be one series you'll want to watch with the lights on.