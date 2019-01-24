The world is in peril and a dysfunctional family of superheroes is our only hope. Um, awesome? Netflix's The Umbrella Academy trailer is the X-Men if it came from the mind of Wes Anderson. In actuality, The Umbrella Academy is from the brains of My Chemical Romance's former frontman Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá, who've created a ragtag group featuring an actual X-Men in Ellen Page. Let's just say they're so not the Avengers. They're something all their own, and something you'll likely want to watch when it starts streaming February 15.

"On October 1989, 43 women around the world gave birth," the narrator of The Umbrella Academy trailer states. "None of these women had been pregnant when the day first began." And that is the mind-boggling circumstances in which this story starts. It only gets more bizarre when it's revealed that billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves, adopted six of these babies with bizarre powers. And he's only too happy to exploit them.

Seventeen years later, the kids of the Umbrella Academy are all grown up and dealing with the fallout of what happened to them after the passing of Hargreeves. But, for the time being they're going to have to put their daddy issues aside and help save the world before the apocalypse, which is scheduled to happen in — checks watch — eight days. Now all they they have to do is get the whole gang back together and save the world, no biggie.

Netflix on YouTube

The series, based on the graphic novels of the same name, follows the six gifted Umbrella Academy members — Ellen Page as The White Violin; Game of Thrones' Tom Hopper as Spaceboy; Misfits' Robert Sheehan as The Séance; Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn's Aidan Gallagher as The Boy, newcomer Emmy Raver-Lampman as The Rumor, and David Castañeda as The Kraken — as they attempt to use their gifts to stop all impending, world-ending disasters.

Don't worry, though, it's not all doom and gloom in this series, which is giving off some major Guillermo del Toro vibes, there's a lot of humor, a monkey butler, and some kick-ass time-traveling assassins played by Cameron Britton and Mary J. Blige. “I’ve always wanted to be a superhero or supervillain or assassin or something where you have to learn how to do martial arts and shoot a gun,” Blige said at last year's New York Comic Con, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. “So yeah, it’s perfect. Oh, I picked up some skills.” So definitely watch out.

As the trailer teases, there's even some dancing to be had in The Umbrella Academy. According to EW, music will also play a big part in the series, including some new tunes from the show's creator. Yes, that is Way covering Simon and Garfunkel's "Hazy Shade Of Winter" in the latest trailer.

The only thing left to do now is watch the show and see if the Umbrella Academy can figure out how to save the world in the next eight days. The clock is officially ticking.