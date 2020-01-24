Bustle

New Beauty Products Out This Week, Including 2 Life-Changing Concealers

By Rebecca Fearn
The end of January is round the corner (seriously, where has the time gone?!) and there have already been some pretty amazing beauty launches this month. Take for example Fenty Beauty's first ever mascara. Then there was the Amrezy palette by Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Jo Malone's first fragrance of the year: Vetiver and Golden Vanilla. This week, there are plenty more new beauty products to get excited about, and with payday just a week away, it's worth sticking these right at the top of your wish list.

First up, there's a brand new range from Essie which is perfect for the lazy among us. Promising to dry in under a minute, these new nail polishes are what mani fans have all been waiting for. In hair, there's a brand new line by Ameliorate, with a scalp product that's sure to delight. Then in body care, Sol De Janeiro have brought out a refreshing new version of their OG Bum Bum Cream.

Last up in makeup, there are two new concealing products that will hide even the heaviest of January tired eyes, and used together they may just be unbeatable.

Keep scrolling down to read more about the best new products out this coming week.

Essie ExprEssie Quick Dry Formula, Chip Resistant Nail Polish
£7.99
|
Boots
Essie nail polishes are known for their great shades, long-wearing formulas and affordability. And the brand has just got even better after releasing this new quick drying formulation, which promises to dry in under a minute. It comes in 20 shades, with the neutrals being the stars of the show.
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Nude Cream
£40
|
Cult Beauty
For fans of the beloved OG Bum Bum Cream by Sol De Janeiro, this new formula has been designed for the most sensitive skin types. Harnessing all the goodness of the original formula, this nourishes skin beautifully but is totally fragrance free, vegan, and cruelty-free.
Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer
£32
|
Harvey Nichols
Hourglass' new complexion offering promises full coverage for under-eye circles, but without any creasing. It boasts an 'airbrushed finish' which is undetectable on the skin, unlike many traditional high coverage concealers.
CODE Beautiful LLE: Lid Lift Enhance
£22
|
CODE Beautiful
If you really suffer from tired, heavy eyes and under-eye circles, this could be your new miracle product. When applied to lids, it promises to lift darkness, prime the lids, and act as a subtle eyeshadow too. It's the 3-in-1 you've been waiting for.
Ameliorate Clarifying Scalp Exfoliant
£20
|
Victoria Health
Ameliorate is known for its effective formulas that can be used on the most sensitive skin, and their new hair range is just as impressive as their body bits. This scalp-care product contains lactic acid and aids flaky, dry, and itchy scalps that need an extra helping hand.