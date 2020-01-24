The end of January is round the corner (seriously, where has the time gone?!) and there have already been some pretty amazing beauty launches this month. Take for example Fenty Beauty's first ever mascara. Then there was the Amrezy palette by Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Jo Malone's first fragrance of the year: Vetiver and Golden Vanilla. This week, there are plenty more new beauty products to get excited about, and with payday just a week away, it's worth sticking these right at the top of your wish list.

First up, there's a brand new range from Essie which is perfect for the lazy among us. Promising to dry in under a minute, these new nail polishes are what mani fans have all been waiting for. In hair, there's a brand new line by Ameliorate, with a scalp product that's sure to delight. Then in body care, Sol De Janeiro have brought out a refreshing new version of their OG Bum Bum Cream.

Last up in makeup, there are two new concealing products that will hide even the heaviest of January tired eyes, and used together they may just be unbeatable.

Keep scrolling down to read more about the best new products out this coming week.