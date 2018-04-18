Becca Cosmetics have been hard at work cranking out amazing products lately — everything from a three step corrective under eye collection to a new set of Chocolate Geode highlighters designed especially for darker skin tones — but there's one product in particular that has caught people's attention. There will be a second Chrissy Teigen x Becca collaboration soon, as Teigan herself announced on her Instagram a couple of days ago.

However, the actual details of the second collab — everything from launch dates to what products the two are even working on — are still under wraps. Instead, all we know is that something is underway. Teigen teased the partnership on Instagram, where she posted a video of herself with the Becca Cosmetics team, her hair being arranged underneath a gold-foiled headband. "Sneaky peaky!!!! Beautiful day with the @beccacosmetics team!" Teigen wrote in the caption, giving very little away.

A quick scan through her other Instagram photos showed there were no other sneak peeks posted, and Becca's Instagram page holds no clues of a Teigen collaboration, either. All of this is still very top secret.

But that doesn't mean we don't have any clues as to what might be percolating for a summer or spring release. Seeing how the headband Teigen was outfitted in was was made out of a golden foil-like material, one can assume it will have something to do with glow products.

There were also paparazzi pictures taken that could give us a hint as to what's being currently worked on. According to The Daily Mail, Teigen was spotted on the beach in Malibu with a full glam team, where she was shooting campaign photos for the upcoming collection launch. The paparazzi on scene captured Teigen standing next to a glittering bronzed bottle that was taller than her, meaning that the collab might have skipped the palette route this time and moved onto liquids. But a strategically placed umbrella blocked what the name on the label was. Judging by how it looked, though, it looks like some type of lotion.

Seeing how there has been a huge spike in demand for glitter lotions this summer — bringing back the '90s beauty staple loved by junior prom goers and club hoppers alike — it could be possible that a body illuminizer is the next product. The prop bottle does look pretty similar to the feel of Fenty Beauty's Body Lava, which is limited-edition gel-based body illumizer that leaves a golden, dewy finish where you rub it in.

Seeing how Becca is especially known for its highlighting products, this guess could be in the realm of possibilities. Whatever the upcoming product will be, fans are already excited about the fact that it's happening. "Look at that glow, get it girl," one person wrote. "So excited! Disappointed I didn't get a hold of the first collab before it sold out so I am hopeful this new one will make up for it!" another follower posted. "Yaaaaaaas I'm so ready for a new collection ! The last pallet wasssssss 🔥🔥," another shared.

As mentioned, this isn't Teigen's first collab with the brand. Earlier last year the two launched the Becca x Chrissy Glow Face Palette, which is meant to help you achieve the "ultimate endless summer glow" with the help of a highlighter, blush, and bronzer.

Featuring four different pans in the $46 palette, each product was shimmer packed, well pigmented, and blended out into a creamy, satin-like finish. As for the specifics, in the pallet there were two press highlighters to pick from: "Rose Gold," which was a subtle gold color with rose mixed in, and "Beach Nectar," which was an apricot hue with a gold undertone.

There was also a luminous blush that came in the shade "Hibiscus Bloom," which was a golden-pink coral, and a bronzer called "Malibu Soleil," which was a medium amber color.

If you're anxiously awaiting to hear what the newest collection will be, you can still snag this face palette at Sephora to tide you over, which has 4.5/5 stars from nearly 800 reviews.

In the meantime, keep an eye out on both Becca's and Teigen's Instagram accounts to see if any other product leaks will be shared!