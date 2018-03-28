'90s babies, rejoice! You can live out your after school snack dreams once again. And! You don’t even have to worry about eating potentially expired treats from two decades ago. That’s right, Walmart is selling a Dunkaroos dupe and people are saying it’s almost as good at the real thing.

If you’re unfamiliar with the original Dunkaroos, my condolences. They were a true, earthly delight that came in individual packages with dippable, kangaroo-shaped vanilla cookies on one side and vanilla frosting with sprinkles on the other. They were basically like deconstructed Oreos but better because of the aforementioned sprinkles. Also, the mascot was a kangaroo with a backwards hat on. Does it get any more '90s nostalgic than that?

Walmart’s Dunk ‘N Crunch is here to end our decades long winter of Dunkaroo-less snack time. You can thank the Instagram food reviewer @JunkBanter for this discovery. They posted a photo of the snack reboot with a loving ode to the frosting and cookie creation. “I know I could do this myself. I know that the Dunkaroos were in us all along. But thank you for putting it all in one package for me again so I don’t have to,” @JunkBanter’s caption reads. “Yeah the cookies are different and the frosting is thicker, but whatevs. I actually like your take on it with shortbread cookies.”

There you go, folks. You can buy what is essentially Dunkaroos Part Deux for less than $3 at Walmart.

People have been trying to perfect a DIY-ed Dunkaroo for a while now, since the real deal is no longer available for purchase in US stores. Some recipes for homemade Dunkaroos suggest a cream cheese buttercream frosting paired with a cinnamon sugar cookie. Other DIY Dunkaroos stick to a simple powdered sugar frosting and store bought Teddy Grahams.

Personally, I’ve found broken pieces of graham cracker poured into a tub of Funfetti frosting also works pretty well in times of desperation. Is it pretty? Oh, not at all. But we’re going for taste not aesthetic here, people.

Speaking of aesthetic, Walmart’s Dunk ‘N Crunch packaging isn’t quite as ~*90s Cool Kid*~ as the OG Dunkaroos. There’s no kangaroo in hat or mascot of any kind. It’s just a clear container so you can see exactly what you’re getting into. But if we’re being optimistic, it’s a more refined, adult packaging of Dunkaroos. An aged-up Dunkaroos experience, if you will. And while yes, Dunk ‘N Crunch as a name definitely screams, “Yes okay we are store brand Dunkaroos,” we can’t all be perfect, you know?

Plus, again, branding is not what matters here. It’s that sweet, sweet frosting-cookie-sprinkle dippable combo.

wtcvidman on YouTube

If you’re a Dunkaroos purist, there are options for you yet...maybe. A couple websites sell Dunkaroos online so you can have nostalgia delivered straight to your doorstep. They’re sold on Amazon for $12.55, but it looks like they may currently be out-of-stock. The site Buffalo Sponge Candy sells them at a slightly cheaper price at $5.39, but those too appear to be unavailable for purchase at the moment. For now, you may have to settle munching on Dunk ‘N Crunch while you keep refreshing those online retailers’ pages.

For those seeking an extra dose of nostalgia, General Mills has a YouTube video giving a little bit of the history behind Dunkaroos. While they give no indication of bringing the product back, they do give their own DIY Dunkaroos recipe you can try out: Annie’s Bunny Grahams and Betty Crocker’s Rainbow Chip frosting (both of which are General Mills products).

General Mills on YouTube

However, if you’re looking for an all-in-one, Dunkaroos experience (or you don’t trust yourself not to eat an entire container of frosting) Walmart’s Dunk ‘N Crunch is a decent option. And isn’t that truly every child’s dream? To spend your own, adult money on cookies and frosting whenever you so please? Dip on, friends.