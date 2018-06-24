Days after widespread public condemnation spurred the president to sign an executive order ending the separation of migrant families at the border, the Trump administration has announced it's looking to establish new immigrant detention centers as it expands the use of family detention. In a notice issued Friday, immigration authorities said they were seeking information about "potential facilities" that could house up to 15,000 beds for detained families. News of the potential expansion came as the Pentagon announced it was preparing plans to house up to 20,000 migrant children on military bases

"ICE is seeking information regarding potential facilities to accommodate up to 15,000 beds, which would ideally be comprised of several service locations and/or providers," U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a request for information issued Friday. The location "must be within the continental United States, ideally facilities located along the southwest border within the states of California, New Mexico, Arizona and/or Texas."

Immigration authorities are scrambling to accommodate migrants detained at the border as the Trump administration continues to implement its increasingly controversial "zero tolerance" immigration policy, according to CBS News. Currently, ICE has some 3,300 beds suitable for migrant families in family detention centers. According to the AP, federal authorities, however, have reported that roughly 9,000 immigrants — traveling as families — have been apprehended at the border every month for the last three months.

More to come...