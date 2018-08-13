A day after recordings from inside the White House made by a former Apprentice star and presidential adviser went public, more were dropped live on daytime television. Omarosa Manigault Newman revealed a recording of Trump she claims was made on the day she was fired, and in it, he didn't seem to know that his chief of staff had let her go. "I didn’t know that," Trump is heard saying. "Goddamn it. I don’t love you leaving at all."

The tape was played on NBC's Today Monday morning and are allegedly from December 2017, the day that Manigault Newman was let go by Trump Chief of Staff General John Kelly. Bustle reached out to the White House for comment on the new recording.

"Omarosa? Omarosa what’s going on? I just saw on the news that you’re thinking about leaving? What happened?" Trump is heard saying on the recording.

"General Kelly — General Kelly came to me and said that you guys wanted me to leave," Manigault Newman responds.

"No… I, I, nobody even told me about it," Trump says.

"Wow," you can then hear Manigault Newman say.

"You know they run a big operation, but I didn’t know it," Trump then says on the tape. "I didn’t know that. Goddamn it. I don’t love you leaving at all."

More to come ...