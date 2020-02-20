It's time for Black Panther to say goodbye Netflix, hello Disney+. The Marvel Cinematic Universe hit is just one of the new shows and movies coming to Disney+ in March 2020. But the site isn't just welcoming the addition of Disney movies, it's also set to premiere brand new shows this month, and an original movie.

Black Panther isn't the only you should keep an eye out for in March. From classics like Ice Age, to the premiere of the original movie Stargirl, to the upcoming finales of Disney+'s series' Diary of a Future President and Marvel's Hero Project, there's definitely a lot to look forward to on Disney+ next month. The platform will also premiere a brand new cooking show called Be Our Chef. The original competition series will challenge Disney-loving families to cook Disney-inspired dishes, and the winners will have a chance to have their recipe become a dish served in the actual Disney Parks.

Be sure to browse the full list of titles coming to Disney+ in March below, and check out the five shows and movies that should be on your must-watch list this month.

1. Ice Age (2002) — March 1

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

Ice Age is a classic animated film that definitely deserves a re-watch, especially with Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, and Denis Leary voicing the characters. It also doesn't get better than Leguizamo as Sid, who is absolutely hilarious.

2. Black Panther (2018) — March 4

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Black Panther is leaving Netflix for Disney+ starting on March 4. Even if you're not a Marvel fan, this is one superhero movie that's an absolute must-watch. It's the first MCU movie to be nominated in major categories at the Oscars, including Best Picture, and electrified the genre thanks to its historic leading cast.

3. Be Our Chef — March 27

Disney on YouTube

As mentioned above, Disney+ is launching its very own (cleverly titled) cooking show, Be Our Chef. Expect lots of magical dishes, special guests, and, of course, a handful of cringe-worthy, but also very reassuring cooking fails.

4. Stargirl (2020) — March 13

Walt Disney Studios on YouTube

Not to be confused with Stargirl coming to The CW, Disney+'s Stargirl features America's Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal as the lead in the coming-of-age-movie based on New York Times' best-selling young adult novel of the same name.

5. A Wrinkle In Time (2018) — March 25

Walt Disney Studios on YouTube

It doesn't get better than a movie starring Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, and Mindy Kaling. Directed by Ava Duvernay, A Wrinkle in Time is based on Madeleine L'Engle's novel of the same name, and it will also be making the trip from Netflix to Disney+ next month.

Here's the full list of everything coming to Disney+ in March:

March 1

Doctor Dolittle 2

Ice Age

March 4

Black Panther

March 5

Bedtime Stories

March 6

The Finest Hours

Three on the Run

Diary of a Future President, Episode 108 - "Matters of Diplomacy"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 703 - "On the Wings of Keeradaks"

Marvel's Hero Project, Episode 118 - "Genius Gitanjali"

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 204 - "Pandoran Wedding"

Shop Class, Episode 102 - "Justin's Biggest Fan"

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 118 - "Zootopia: Bracelets"

One Day At Disney, Episode 114 - "Kris Becker: Animal Keeper"

March 13

Wicked Tuna (Season 3-8)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (Season 1-6)

Zorro - Second Series (Season 1)

Stargirl - Premiere

Diary of a Future President, Episode 109 - "State of the Union"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 704 - "Unfinished Business"

Marvel’s Hero Project, Episode 119 - “Astonishing Austin”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 205 - “Made for Loving You”

Shop Class, Episode 103 - “Ramps & Champs”

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 119 - “The Muppets: Pom Poms”

One Day At Disney, Episode 115 - “Leah Buono: Casting Director”

March 15

G-Force

March 17

Big Hero 6 The Series (Season 2)

March 20

I Didn’t Do It (Season 1-2)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare (Season 2)

Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (Season 2)

Diary of a Future President, Finale - Episode 110 - “Two Party System”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Episode 705 - “Gone With a Trace”

Marvel’s Hero Project, Finale - Episode 120 - “High-Flying Hailey”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 206 - “Wedding GOALS!”

Shop Class, Episode 104 - “Bridge or Bust”

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 120 - “Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots”

One Day At Disney, Episode 116 - “David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor”

March 25

A Wrinkle in Time

March 27