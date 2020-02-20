Calling all quarantine streamers: the lineup for new Disney+ TV shows and movies coming in May is here. Arriving faster than you could pronounce “Baby Yoda,” the lineup includes original shows, beloved films, and documentaries set to join an already expansive roster of Disney, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and National Geographic programs to usher in another month of quarantine. And with Star Wars Day on May 4, streamers can expect a plethora of Star Wars content, too.

Between Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the docuseries that pulls back the curtain on the making of the hit series from Jon Favreau, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the animated series that follows Anakin Skywalker and co., Star Wars Day will feel particularly eventful this year. For viewers who find themselves immune to the adventures of those from a galaxy far, far away, classics such as Hello, Dolly! and Fantastic Mr. Fox will also join the roster of programs. If you've been cooking up a storm in the midst of the pandemic, then Be Our Chef, the cooking competition series with Disney-inspired dishes, will also debut new episodes in the next month.

Browse the full list of titles coming to Disney+ in May below, as well as five programs to add to your quarantine queue next month.

1. Star Wars: The Clone Wars Ep. 7x11 — May 1

Picking up from April 24’s Season 7, Episode 10, Star Wars: The Clone Wars will return for its conclusion with new episodes to complete Season 7. The series returns with Episode 11, titled “Shattered,” on May 1. After Ahsoka captures Maul on Mandalore, her journey to the Jedi Council is inevitably disrupted when Order 66 is declared, “turning her world upside down,” per the synopsis.

2. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian — May 4

An eight-episode docuseries with behind-the-scenes insights, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will offer interviews, rare footage, and roundtable discussions about Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian. Set to debut on Star Wars Day on May 4, some of the topics to be discussed include the filmmaking process and the technology that went into The Child’s creation. New episodes will premiere on Fridays thereafter.

3. Be Our Chef — May 1

The first season of Angela Kinsey-hosted cooking competition series with Disney-inspired dishes returns on May 1 with a brand new episode titled “Slimy Yet Satisfying.” In the Lion King-inspired challenge, two families are tasked to incorporate vegetables into a dish that’s fit for the entire family. New episodes will premiere on Fridays thereafter.

4. Prop Culture — May 1

Set to debut with all eight episodes on May 1, Prop Culture is a new series that follows historian and prop collector Dan Lanigan as he reunites iconic Disney movie props to the filmmakers, actors, and crew who created and used them in some of Disney’s most beloved films. Some of the films featured include Mary Poppins, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and Tron.

5. Fantastic Mr. Fox — May 22

Wes Anderson’s 2009 animated film about a fox (George Clooney) who cannot resist his farm raiding ways arrives at the streamer service on May 22. Based on the novel by Roald Dahl, Fantastic Mr. Fox also stars Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, and Bill Murray as fellow woodland animals.

Here's the full list of everything coming to Disney+ in May:

May 1

Awesome Animals (Season 1)

Birth of Europe (Season 1)

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (Season 1)

CAR SOS (Season 1-7)

Disney Kirby Buckets (Season 1-3)

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 1)

Love & Vets (Season 1)

Nature’s Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor (Season 1)

Primal Survivor (Season 1-4)

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe (Season 1)

United States of Animals (Season 1)

Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 3)

Water Birds

Be Our Chef Episode 106 - "Slimy Yet Satisfying"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 711 - "Shattered"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 126 - "Star Wars: Clock"

One Day At Disney Episode 122 - "Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor"

Prop Culture Series Premiere

May 2

John Carter

May 4

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series Premiere

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Series Finale Episode 712 - "Victory and Death"

May 8

Be Our Chef Episode 107- "Anyone Can Cook"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 127 - "Star Wars: Hanging Art"

One Day At Disney Episode 123 - "Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 102 - "Legacy"

Disney Insider Episode 105 - "Running through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives"

May 15

Furry Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Be Our Chef Episode 108 - "Worth Melting For"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 128 "Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass"

One Day At Disney Episode 124 "Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 103 - "Cast"

It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Series Premiere

May 22

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story

Disney Just Roll with It (Season 1)

Disney Mech-X4 (Season 1-2)

Disney Vampirina (Season 2)

Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 1)

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel's Future Adventures (Season 2)

The Big Fib Series Premiere

Be Our Chef Episode 109 - "Tiana's Place"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 129 - "Bambi: Lanterns"

One Day At Disney Episode 125 "Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 104 - "Technology"

It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 102 - "Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs"

May 29