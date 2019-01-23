It's never the wrong time for ice cream. If it's snowing out, stay warm by the fire with a pint of Halo Top in your lap. If it's a heat wave, ice cream — obviously. And now no matter what your dietary restrictions are, you can indulge whenever you want without a stomach ache. Halo Top has new vegan and dairy-free ice cream options and I won't be offended if you take off right now for the grocery store to claim a pint.

When you reach the freezer aisle you'll notice all your favorite dairy-free Halo Top flavors in stock and then three new guys you've yet to be acquainted with. Meet Mint Fudge Cookie, Chocolate Hazelnut and Peanut Butter & Jelly. They're just as thrilled to make your spoon's acquaintance as you are theirs.

It's been teased that the Chocolate Hazelnut tastes faintly like Nutella, which is pretty much all any true '90s kid needs to know to head straight to the freezer aisle. I'm preparing my spoon now. These flavors are coming to grocery stores soon and they're the best way to continue this kick off of 2019.

Courtesy of Halo Top

Then, to up the nostalgia game even further, there's Mint Fudge Cookie, which sounds reminiscent of the beloved Thin Mints we all grew up on.

Courtesy of Halo Top

Peanut Butter & Jelly you may be no stranger to; Halo Top released it as a limited edition flavor last year. Now, though, is the first time it will be available in dairy-free form, so all PB&J lovers can enjoy.

The Mint Fudge Cookie, Chocolate Hazelnut, and Peanut Butter & Jelly non-dairy flavors join a team of vegan and non-dairy flavors in the Halo Top family. These three flavors will expand the Halo Top non-dairy ice cream count to 17. Other popular flavors include Caramel Macchiato, Chocolate, Chocolate Covered Banana, Cinnamon Roll, Oatmeal Cookie, Peanut Butter Cup, Sea Salt Caramel, Birthday Cake, Candy Bar, Chocolate Almond Crunch, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Pancakes & Waffles, Toasted Coconut and Vanilla Maple. These are the kind of flavors that don't make you miss milk at all.

With all these non-dairy options, there are plenty of options for double or triple scoops. Pair Vanilla Maple with Pancakes & Waffles for breakfast for dessert. Scoop Chocolate Hazelnut over Cinnamon Roll for the most decadent bowl of ice cream. There's nothing non-dairy ice cream can't do. But for those who are lactose tolerant, there are also three more dairy flavors.

The dairy flavors aren't so much ~new~ as they are ~fan favorites~ that were once seasonal. With Halo Top, seasons are forever. Due to a massive amount of requests for three limited edition ice cream flavors are back year-round this time. Peaches & Cream, Blueberry Crumble, and Peanut Butter & Jelly are now around the calendar desserts ripe for the eating. No matter what season we're in.

Courtesy of Halo Top

Is it too early to start a campaign to make Halo Top's seasonal Gingerbread House flavor the next year round ice cream flavor?

Whether you're dairy free or can stomach lactose, Halo Top's six new flavors are coming in hot to the freezer aisle. The three new non-dairy and vegan ice cream flavors are showing up to show us all what ice cream without the cream can do. With all the pints full of flavor you'll never know there was no milk in the making of the ice cream.