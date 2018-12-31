For some people, holidays are a time to relax, log offline, stay home and do nothing. For other people, holidays are a great time to shop and get a good deal. If that's you, you'll want make sure you know all about the New Year's Day 2019 deals and freebies, because starting off the new year on a frugal foot isn't a bad way to begin. Because the holiday is piggybacking off the last day of the year, end-of-year clearance sales are still aplenty. Stores are still trying to get rid of their inventory, so now is the time to take advantage of a huge saving opportunity.

Whether you're stockpiling sweaters for next year, upgrading your furniture or revamping your whole style, New Year's Day sales are going to be hugely resourceful. Most people assume stores are closed, but the reality is many retailers are not only open, but basically giving their goods away for nothing so that they can restock for the new year.

So if you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, now is your chance to get that epic sale price you deserve. Of course if you want to do absolutely nothing on New Year's Day, that's cool too, a lot of these deals that I've pulled together will be running through the first week of January. Happy New Year and happy saving.

Burger King Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images From now until Jan. 6, you can get a free order of Chicken Fries when you spend $5 on DoorDash with promo code "NEWYEAR". This offer is limited to the first 30,000 orders and is only valid for participating Burger King locations within DoorDash's delivery zones — so check your map and hurry up!

Bloomingdale's Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For up to a week after New Year's Day, you can cash in on major sale items at Bloomingdale's. Sales will reach up to 75 percent on some items, so shop like a hawk.

Dillard's Stephen Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For one day only, you can get major sales at Dillards. The sale starts at midnight on New Year's Day, so online shopping might be your best plan of attack. Sales are expected to hit up to 60 percent on clearance items.

Express Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Women get an extra 60 percent off dresses and other party items, while men and woman get an extra 30 percent of items that have already been marked down for clearance.

Best Buy Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images News/Getty Images Get a bonus two weeks of sales at Best Buy with an extra 40 percent off clearance and refurbished items both online and in stores. The sale runs through Jan. 12, 2019.

Kate Spade New York Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images From now until the end of the day on Jan. 2, get an extra 40 percent off all sale items at when shopping for Kate Spade online.

Sephora Mark Ganzon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From now until the end of the day on Jan. 1, use the code “TWENTYOFF” at checkout and get extra 20 percent off all sale items.

Overstock.com Tory Ho/Getty Images News/Getty Images For the entire first week of January, Overstock.com is discounting various home items. Get up to 70 percent off select items and get free shipping to boot.

Bath & Body Works Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Now that you've gifted all your friends and family, you can get yourself something nice. Get up to 75 percent off select items online now, while supplies last. Soaps and lotions are as low as $3 right now, so hurry.

Mattress Firm Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images New year, new bed. Mattress Firm's sale runs until Jan. 8. You can save up to $600 on a bed, so if you're waiting for an excuse to get a new mattress, this is definitely it.