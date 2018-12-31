For some people, holidays are a time to relax, log offline, stay home and do nothing. For other people, holidays are a great time to shop and get a good deal. If that's you, you'll want make sure you know all about the New Year's Day 2020 deals and freebies, because starting off the new year saving money isn't a bad way to begin. Because the holiday is piggybacking off the last day of the year, end-of-year clearance sales are still aplenty. Stores are still trying to get rid of their inventory, so now is the time to take advantage of a huge saving opportunity.

Whether you're stockpiling sweaters for next year, upgrading your furniture or revamping your whole style, New Year's Day sales are going to be hugely resourceful. Most people assume stores are closed, but the reality is many retailers are not only open, but basically giving their goods away for nothing so that they can restock for the new year.

So if you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, now is your chance to get that epic sale price you deserve. Of course if you want to do absolutely nothing on New Year's Day, that's cool too, a lot of these deals that I've pulled together will be running through the first week of January. Happy New Year and happy saving.

Fairway Shutterstock When you spend $30 at the grocery store chain from Dec. 30-Jan. 2, you'll get a free box of clementines to start your 2020 off on a sweet note.

Drizly Drizly Using the promo code HELLO2020, users who are new to the alcohol delivery service will get $5 off or free delivery until Jan. 4. Heads up that the promo code isn't valid in CT, MO, OH, and HI.

Lord & Taylor Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Up until Jan 2 at 11:59 p.m. EST, you can cash in on major items at Lord & Taylor. Use promo code NEWYEAR at checkout or print your Savings Pass at bring it to the store to save up to 40% storewide.

Dillard's Stephen Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For one day only, you can get major sales at Dillards. The sale starts at midnight on New Year's Day, so online shopping might be your best plan of attack. Sales are expected to hit up to 60 percent on clearance items.

Express Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News/Getty Images New markdowns are up to 70% off and you can get an extra 40% off items that have already been marked down for clearance during Express' end of season sale.

Best Buy Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images News/Getty Images Get a bonus two weeks of sales at Best Buy with an extra 40 percent off clearance and refurbished items both online and in stores. The sale runs through Jan. 12, 2020.

Kate Spade New York Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images From now until the end of the day on Jan. 5, get an extra 50 percent off all sale items at when shopping for Kate Spade online using code BIGGESTSALE.

Sephora Mark Ganzon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From now until the end of the day on Jan. 1, use the code SAVEBIG at checkout and get extra 20 percent off all sale items.

Overstock.com Tory Ho/Getty Images News/Getty Images For their year end clearance event, Overstock.com is discounting various home items. Get up to 70 percent off select items and get free shipping to boot.

Bath & Body Works Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Now that you've gifted all your friends and family, you can get yourself something nice. Get up to 75 percent off select items online now, while supplies last. Soaps and lotions are as low as $3.25 right now, so hurry.

Mattress Firm Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images New year, new bed. Mattress Firm's sale runs until Jan. 7. You can save up to $600 on a bed, so if you're waiting for an excuse to get a new mattress, this is definitely it.

Crate & Barrel Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While supplies last, you can get up to 50 percent off winter clearance items during Crate & Barrel's Christmas clearance sale, which means you can finally do your new year, new decor project you've been dreaming of.