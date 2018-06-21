New Zealand's youngest prime minister since 1856 just made history yet again. Jacinda Ardern delivered a baby girl early Thursday morning, making her just the second world leader in modern history to give birth while in office.

Ardern announced the news on Instagram, posting a picture of herself holding the little babe, alongside her partner Clarke Gayford. "Welcome to our village wee one," Ardern wrote, adding she was "feeling very lucky to have a healthy baby girl that arrived at 4.45pm weighing 3.31kg (7.3lb)."

Ardern is no stranger to record-setting. When she first joined New Zealand's parliament in 2008 at 28 years old, she became the youngest MP (Member of Parliament) in the nation's history. By that point, Ardern already had more than one government position under her belt. She had just returned to New Zealand from a job in Prime Minister Tony Blair's government in London, and had previously worked as an adviser in the administration of Helen Clark, former prime minister of New Zealand.

And with her planned 6-week maternity leave, Ardern will set herself apart yet again. After Benazir Bhutto gave birth in 1990 (also to a baby girl), the prime minister of Pakistan did not go on maternity leave. That makes Ardern the first world leader to ever do so.

In an earlier interview with the BBC, Ardern was asked if she felt the pressure — of projecting strength as prime minister, of the upcoming task of motherhood, of being "all things to all people" at once. Ardern responded, "I think every woman feels that." She later went on to say, "Any woman that I talk to, whether or not they're in work or a stay-at-home mom feels an expectation they're meant to be the other thing."

Rather than express angst over her own dual roles, Ardern said she thought balancing her roles may be somewhat easier than what most women face. "I think, if anything, it's slightly different for me," she told the BBC. "People know that I have to be the prime minister. So there's less guilt in there because I have this existing responsibility."

Ardern first announced her pregnancy in January, just a few months following her meteoric rise in the Labour Party that resulted in her election as prime minister. According to Ardern, she learned she was pregnant just six days before being sworn into office as PM. And for Ardern, that meant her first several weeks in office were accompanied by morning sickness. In response to a reporter's question on how she went about running the government while in dealing with morning sickness, Ardern replied, "It's just what ladies do."

