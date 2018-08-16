Media outlets across the country banded together on Thursday to push back against President Donald Trump’s consistent claims that the media is “the enemy of the people.” More than 300 national newspapers sent a clear message to Trump by publishing editorials that take down the president's claims of “fake news” and explain the role of the free press in American society.

Marjorie Pritchard, the editorial page deputy managing editor atThe Boston Globe, lead the movement. She asked editors across the nation to join the Globe editorial board in defending themselves against the Trump administration’s constant attacks. Those attacks include the president calling the media “fake, fake, disgusting news” at a rally in August, as well as targeting specific news organizations such as MSNBC, CNN, and The New York Times.

Papers of varying sizes, in states that went both for and against Trump in 2016, joined in the efforts to highlight the positive work journalists do, NBC News reported.

In a tweet responding to the array of editorials published by newspapers on Thursday, Trump leaned way into the criticism. “THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA IS THE OPPOSITION PARTY. It is very bad for our Great Country,” he tweeted Thursday morning, adding: “BUT WE ARE WINNING!”

