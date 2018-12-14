Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra may have just exchanged vows, but could they be taking another major relationship step sometime soon? Well, according to Entertainment Tonight, Nick Jonas discussed having kids with Priyanka Chopra and revealed some sweet thoughts about fatherhood.

On Dec. 13, Jonas chatted with Spotify's The Rewind With Guy Raz, where he opened up about having kids in the future. "I definitely want to be a father someday," he revealed. The "Jealous" singer continued to explain exactly why he wants to be a parent and said,

"I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways. You could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age."

According to ET, Jonas wants to be able to share that perspective with his kids, as he continued, "And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday."

Seeing as though the singer and his now-wife, Chopra, recently tied the knot only a few months after it was first reported they were an item, could it be that they're already gearing up to start a family? Jonas' comments don't exactly sound like he's in a rush, but either way, it's clear he already has a ton of wisdom that he'd be able to pass on to a future baby Jonas-Chopra.

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As previously mentioned, Jonas and Chopra just got married on Dec. 1. Their wedding followed their whirlwind engagement, which was first reported in July. According to People, the two exchanged vows in a Western, Christian ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, with the bride, and the rest of the wedding party, decked out in Ralph Lauren looks. As you might recall, there's a special tie back to Ralph Lauren for Jonas and Chopra, as they first dominated the red carpet together in 2017 during the Met Gala wearing outfits from the designer.

The husband and wife duo also had a traditional Hindu ceremony on Dec. 2, according to E! News, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace the day after they officially became a married couple. A source revealed to E! News, "Nick did a beautiful job following the customs of a Hindu ceremony, it was lovely seeing how they honored both of their heritages."

Currently, Jonas and Chopra are enjoying their mini-moon following their exciting wedding ceremony-filled weekend, as they've both noted on their social media pages. Interestingly enough, on the Quantico star's Instagram account, she has made a pretty major change to her display name, as some users noticed recently. As pointed out by Teen Vogue, Chopra changed her name on the social media site to "Priyanka Chopra Jonas," which is an obvious and sweet tieback to her married status.

Given that Jonas and Chopra are making the most of married life, and the singer's recent comments about fatherhood, fans can likely expect the married couple to add to their family at some point in the future. And in the meantime, the pair seems to really be enjoying their experience as newlyweds.